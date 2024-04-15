Clean Energy Market to Reach $1.4 trillion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Clean Energy Market by Type (Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Geothermal Energy, Biomass, and Others), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the clean energy market was valued at $0.6 trillion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.4 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of clean energy market growth

The global clean energy market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as technological advancements in green energy, policy and regulation, and energy security of developing and developed countries. However, high initial investment costs and competition with fossil fuels hinder market growth. Moreover, the demand for energy storage solutions, and green building technologies provides opportunities for expansion of the clean energy market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.6 trillion Market Size in 2032 $1.4 trillion CAGR 9.1% No. of Pages in Report 265 Segments Covered Type, and Application. Region Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico; Germany; the UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; and South Africa. Drivers Technology advancements

Policy and regulations

Energy security Opportunity Energy storage solutions

Green building technology Restraint High initial investment cost

Competition with fossil fuels

Intermittency and storage challenges



The wind energy segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By type, the wind energy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the clean energy market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in the utilization of wind power plants is due to their scalability, reliability, and abundant resource availability. Wind turbines harness the power of the wind to generate electricity on a large scale, offering a proven and cost-effective solution for renewable energy generation across diverse regions. However, the geothermal energy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032. The geothermal energy market share in clean energy is growing rapidly due to its continuous and reliable power generation, minimal environmental impact, and scalability. With abundant heat reservoirs beneath the Earth's surface, geothermal energy offers a sustainable and accessible source of electricity and heat, thereby increasing its adoption globally.

The industrial segment will dominate the market by 2032

By application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the clean energy market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The increase in demand for emergency backup power in industrial buildings has led to the utilization of renewable power generation facilities such as wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass power generation to power the instruments during a power outage, which boosts the industrial clean energy market.

However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. The rapid growth of clean energy is mostly due to an increase in commercial infrastructure development in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, which has driven the installation of various types of power generation facilities. In addition, the shift towards sustainable power generation capability from the construction industries is expected to drive the clean energy market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the clean energy market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The major developing countries in this region are heavily investing in infrastructure, which led to the demand for clean energy . This has led to the utilization of unused space in residential and commercial buildings for power generation through solar and wind-type power generation tools. Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd.

Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings

Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Alstom SA

Constellation Energy Corporation

NTPC Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the clean energy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

