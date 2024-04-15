Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 5/4/2024 49,300 529.00 26,079,664   
Monday, 8 April 2024 1,500 538.73 808,095   
Tuesday, 9 April 2024 1,000 540.49 540,490   
Wednesday, 10 April 2024 800 542.47 433,976   
Thursday, 11 April 2024 2,500 527.55 1,318,875   
Friday, 12 April 2024 2,400 526.63 1,263,912   
In the period 8/4/2024 - 12/4/2024 8,200 532.36 4,365,348   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 12/4/2024 57,500 529.48 30,445,012   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,168,426 treasury shares corresponding to 8.50% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

