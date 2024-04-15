Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5/4/2024
|49,300
|529.00
|26,079,664
|Monday, 8 April 2024
|1,500
|538.73
|808,095
|Tuesday, 9 April 2024
|1,000
|540.49
|540,490
|Wednesday, 10 April 2024
|800
|542.47
|433,976
|Thursday, 11 April 2024
|2,500
|527.55
|1,318,875
|Friday, 12 April 2024
|2,400
|526.63
|1,263,912
|In the period 8/4/2024 - 12/4/2024
|8,200
|532.36
|4,365,348
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 12/4/2024
|57,500
|529.48
|30,445,012
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,168,426 treasury shares corresponding to 8.50% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments