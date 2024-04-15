SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. by Silver Lake

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who own Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDR) stock purchased prior to April 2, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Endeavor by affiliates of Endeavor’s largest stockholder, Silver Lake. As a result of the merger, Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash, only $3.50 more than the 2021 IPO price. Silver Lake controls approximately 70% of the Company’s voting power and may have interests diverging from those of unaffiliated Endeavor stockholders.

The Endeavor merger investigation concerns whether Silver Lake and the Board of Endeavor have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

