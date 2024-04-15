Eutimio “Tim” Reyna III Joins AFCEA International as CIO/CTO

Fairfax, VA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of former Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eutimio “Tim” Reyna III as chief information officer (CIO) and chief technology officer (CTO). In this capacity, Reyna will head up day-to-day AFCEA International IT operations and lead outreach efforts to the national security IT community.

Reyna comes to AFCEA after serving for two years as senior manager and lead for Defense Portfolio Army Growth at Accenture Federal Services after having served in the U.S. Army.

As an Army veteran, he possesses extensive knowledge of Army and Department of Defense (DoD) network infrastructure, Enterprise System Technology Integrations and cybersecurity program operations. As a retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 with combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, he brings invaluable real-world experience to this role. Reyna has a proven record as a proficient program manager and team builder, committed to fostering organizational success through technological innovation and excellence enhancement.

“Tim brings an impressive background as a proven leader with a broad range of skills that will further enhance AFCEA’s mission, will ensure AFCEA stays technologically competitive and secure, and will make the most of emerging technology to improve services for our member-based association,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).

Originally from McAllen, Texas, Reyna enlisted in 1999 and served in various roles, including as a Signal System Support Specialist and S-6 noncommissioned officer in charge at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. He transitioned to warrant officer in 2007 and held assignments at Fort Liberty; Fort Cavazos, Texas; Camp Hovey, Korea; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Fort Eisenhower, Georgia; and Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Reyna has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Master of Arts in information technology system management from Webster University. His military education includes Warrant Officer Candidate School and Basic, Advanced and Intermediate Level Education Warrant Officer Courses. He also holds industry certifications in ITIL V3 Intermediate and CompTIA Security Plus.

Reyna's awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and various other commendations, such as the Signal Corps Bronze Order of Mercury. He served two combat tours: Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan and support for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is professionally associated with AFCEA International, AUSA, USAWOA and SCRA.



###



AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

Attachment