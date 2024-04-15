Angela Zutavern Joins the CDM Smith Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is pleased to announce that Angela Zutavern has been appointed to the CDM Smith Board of Directors. “We are very excited to add Angela’s expertise to CDM Smith’s board of directors,” said Tim Wall, CDM Smith Chairman of the Board. “Her leadership in artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital technology fully aligns with our digital vision and the smart solutions we are able to deliver for our clients.”

Working in digital and data transformation for more than 25 years, Zutavern joins us with extensive experience successfully leading and advising companies for strategy and growth. She is currently Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners, a financial advisory and global consulting firm specializing in digital, technology and accelerated business transformation, where she leads the firm’s Global artificial intelligence (AI) business.

Angela has led AI research and development efforts, including breakthroughs in quantum machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and other key technologies. She also advised federal agencies on cybersecurity vulnerability detection and mitigation, worked with the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to define cybersecurity standards, advised the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center, and helped Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies assess and address cybersecurity risks and respond to incidents. Previously, she helped establish and lead the Data Science practice and Strategic Innovation Group at Booz Allen Hamilton.

In addition to her professional work experience, Angela is the author of the bestselling book, the Mathematical Corporation: Where Machine Intelligence and Human Ingenuity Achieve the Impossible. A frequent speaker on the power of AI and digital transformation, she has been featured on NBC’s TODAY show and in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, MIT Sloan Management Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review, and other publications. She has authored numerous articles and the academic paper ‘Building an Artificial Intelligence Explanation Capability’. Angela is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in Technology form Consulting Magazine.

Angela holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment