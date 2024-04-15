Sprout Social Announces CEO Succession Plan

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that President Ryan Barretto will become Sprout Social’s CEO, effective October 1, 2024. Co-Founder and current CEO Justyn Howard will step into the role of Executive Chair.



Barretto joined Sprout Social in 2016 as SVP of Global Sales & Success. In December 2020, he was promoted to President and was responsible for GTM operations including Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, and Partnerships. During his nearly 8 year tenure at the Company, Barretto has served as a trusted member of the executive team, helping scale the business from $30M ARR to more than $385M exiting 2023. Prior to joining Sprout, Barretto spent ten years with Salesforce in a variety of leadership roles as the company scaled from $180M to more than $7B in annual sales.

“Over the past 8 years Ryan has become the backbone of our company and the clear leader to take us through our next era of growth and innovation as we scale our business to $1B and beyond,” said Chairman and CEO, Justyn Howard. “It’s rare for a founder/CEO to work with someone who so clearly complements their strengths to make a transition like this possible, and we’re both thrilled about the value we believe this will create for the company. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Ryan’s leadership, integrity, accountability and commitment to our team and our customers.”

Over the next six months, Howard will work closely with Barretto to transition CEO responsibilities, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership. Then, as Executive Chair, Howard will continue to work alongside Barretto, and Sprout’s board of directors and executive leadership team, to further the Company’s most strategic objectives.

“Building this company together has been the highlight of my professional career. I am incredibly grateful to Justyn, our leaders and our board for their trust and confidence in me leading Sprout through our next era of growth and innovation,” said Barreto. “Our success has been rooted in a deep commitment to our people, our products and our customers. I’m excited to build upon that foundation as we execute against our vision and deliver more value to our team, our customers and shareholders in the years to come.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

