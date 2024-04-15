Attention Globe Life Inc investors.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Globe stock. Globe investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 11, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report titled, "Globe Life (GL): Executives Disregarded Wide-Ranging 'Insurance Fraud' While They Received Millions in Undisclosed Kick-Back Scheme." The report accused the company's management of ignoring insurance fraud and detailed various malpractices, including policies issued in the names of deceased and imaginary individuals, coerced signatures, unauthorized withdrawals from consumer bank accounts, and the use of fictitious bank accounts to finance numerous fraudulent policies.

Following the release of this report, shares of Globe Life plummeted by $55.76 each, a 53% decrease, ending the day at $49.17 on April 11, 2024, amid exceptionally high trading volume.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising