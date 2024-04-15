Global Egg Powder Market Size To Worth USD 1566.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.9%

New York, United States, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Egg Powder Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 970.8 Million in 2023 to USD 1566.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during projected period.





A powdered egg is fully dehydrated. A majority of powdered eggs, like powdered milk, are made using spray drying. Egg powder, like milk powder, preserves the majority of the nutrients present in raw eggs, including calcium and protein. Egg powder is also known as dried egg products, which include whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, and egg powder mix or a combination of egg powders. Consumers seeking culinary variety and less food waste are increasingly turning to egg powder as a versatile solution. Egg powder is gaining popularity as a protein supplement due to its convenience and long shelf life. The global egg powder market is boosted due to the demand for gluten-free and allergen-free food products, as well as the pet food industry's growth and premium nutrition. Factors like changing lifestyles, health consciousness, and increasing disposable income contribute to market growth. However, the egg powder market faces supply chain vulnerabilities, price volatility, seasonal variations, disease outbreaks, and feed price fluctuations, affecting market growth and market players' ability to maintain consistent supply. Hence, these factors might impede the market growth of the global egg powder market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Egg Powder Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Egg Yolk Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Egg Albumen Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel), By End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings & Mixes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033)."

The whole egg powder segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global egg powder market is divided into egg yolk powder, whole egg powder, and egg albumen powder. Among these, the whole egg powder segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the whole egg powder is in high demand in many applications, including the bakery and confectionery industries.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global egg powder market is divided into specialty stores, business to business, hypermarkets / supermarkets, and online sales channels. Among these, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the supermarkets and hypermarkets effectively catering to the demand by offering a wide range of products, including egg powder.

The bakery segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end use, the global egg powder market is divided into bakery, sauces, dressings and mixes, and others. Among these, the bakery segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global egg powder market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the growing demand for bakery items is strengthening the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg powder market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg powder market over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a sizable share of the world's population, which increases demand for several food products, including egg powder. A rising understanding of the nutritional benefits of eggs, combined with a preference for convenient and shelf-stable food options, has increased regional egg powder market demand. This region has a robust and consistent source for processing into powder form. Consumers' preference for convenient, shelf-stable food options, as well as their rising appreciation of egg nutritional benefits, are driving the region's expanding demand for egg powder. Adopting Western-style trends in bakery and comfort foods increases egg powder use, as evidenced in fast food restaurants and Western supermarkets.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global egg powder market during the projected timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to this powder being widely used in North America's developing food processing and ready-to-eat meal industries, where it provides a convenient and healthy alternative to fresh eggs while also improving nutritional value and texture in a variety of products. Also, raising knowledge of gluten-free and allergen-free diets encourages the use of alternative food formulations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global egg powder market include Ovostar Union N.V., Bouwhuis Enthoven, Avangardco, Eurovo Group, Weko Group, IGRECA, Pulviver, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, Sanovo Group, Venkys, Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Jiangsu Kangde Egg Industry Co., Ltd., Kewpie, Interovo Egg Group BV, Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Adequate Food launched a product combination of 500g of egg yolk powder and 500g of egg white meringue powder. This new solution is smooth, versatile, simple to use, nourishing, and suitable for all ages. It contains precisely specified quantities of powdered egg white and yolk for endless baking possibilities, making it ideal for both home bakers and professional chefs. The company also claims to have utilize cutting-edge technology to create beautiful, fluffy meringues.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global egg powder market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Egg Powder Market, By Type

Egg Yolk Powder

Whole Egg Powder

Egg Albumen Powder

Global Egg Powder Market, By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Business to Business

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Sales Channel

Global Egg Powder Market, By End Use

Bakery

Sauces

Dressings & Mixes

Others

Global Egg Powder Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



