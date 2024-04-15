Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZTS). The investigation concerns whether Zoetis and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On April 12, 2024, Investor’s Business Daily published a report on Zoetis which alleged that Zoetis “stock crumbled Friday after a Wall Street Journal report suggested the company's arthritis shots, Librela and Solensia, sickened dogs and cats.” The Wall Street Journal article further reported that “[h]ealth regulators in the U.S. and Europe – which have received thousands of reports of side effects – are conducting reviews[]” and “Wall Street analysts have asked Zoetis about the pet owners’ complaints.” On this news, the price of Zoetis shares declined by $12.75 per share, or approximately 7.84%, from $162.73 per share on April 11, 2024 to close at $149.98 on April 12, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com