Business Awards UK Announces Winners and Finalists of 2024 Food Industry Awards

HALIFAX, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Food Industry Awards, honouring outstanding contributions to the food sector through innovation, commitment, and excellence. This year's awards shine a light on the exceptional efforts and dedication of businesses and individuals who are elevating standards for quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction across the UK's food landscape.

Business Awards UK 2024 Food Industry Awards Winners

The Kings Head Holmbury St. Mary - Rising Star Award

The Treehouse at The Alnwick Garden - Sustainability Excellence Award

Nyammings Catering - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company

Centric Software - Excellence in Food Technology

Pirouni - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Lazzeez Restaurant - Best New Restaurant

Unique Norfolk Venues – UNV Kitchen - Best Food Retailer

La Maison Mobile BBQ & Catering Services - Best Catering Services

Paolo’s Italian Kitchen - Best Family Business

Macintosh Foodservice Solutions - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

Rosette Event Catering - Best Mobile Catering

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust - Innovative Food Product, Best Health and Nutrition Product

The Anchor - Excellence in Food Service

Business Awards UK 2024 Food Industry Awards Finalists

Gully Wrapz - Best Food Retailer Finalist

Vita Bella (Essex) - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

Field Doctor - Best Health and Nutrition Product Finalist, Innovative Food Product Finalist

Cater Me Tasty - Best Mobile Catering Finalist

Reeka Events - Best Catering Services Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

Rosmarino Restaurants - Best Family Business Finalist

Unique Norfolk Venues – UNV Kitchen - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry Finalist

Warrens Restaurant & Bar - Best New Restaurant Finalist, Best Food Retailer Finalist

Alamins Kitchen - Excellence in Food Service Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

Salters Events - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company Finalist

The Hook & Hatchet Inn - Excellence in Food Technology Finalist

Catering For All Occasions - Best Catering Services Finalist

Roots + Seeds Kitchen Garden - Best Farm to Table Initiative Finalist

Vicolo - Best New Restaurant Finalist

ImpactLoop - Sustainability Excellence Finalist, Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry Finalist

Macintosh Foodservice Solutions - Sustainability Excellence Finalist

Tapas catering.uk - Best Mobile Catering Finalist

Earth Catering - Best Family Business Finalist

St Michaels Inn - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

Rosette Event Catering - Excellence in Food Service Finalist

The Duckhouse Pantry - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company Finalist

The 2024 Food Industry Awards spotlight the innovative strides and commitment of the sector towards crafting memorable culinary experiences, pushing the boundaries of taste and service, and championing sustainability. These accolades underscore a significant move towards a more sustainable, technologically advanced, and customer-centric food future.

From the embrace of farm-to-table initiatives that bolster local economies to the application of cutting-edge technology in food production and service, each advancement contributes to the enrichment of the UK's culinary landscape.

This year's awards also highlight the crucial role of exceptional customer service in the food industry, celebrating businesses that go above and beyond to ensure customer delight and loyalty. Furthermore, the recognition of sustainable practices across the winners and finalists emphasises the industry's responsibility towards environmental stewardship.

As the food industry continues to evolve amidst rapid technological change and growing sustainability concerns, the 2024 Food Industry Awards winners and finalists exemplify the sector's dedication to surpassing expectations. It is our hope that these awards inspire further innovation, excellence, and a commitment to sustainability within the food industry.

For more details on the 2024 Food Industry Awards and to explore the achievements of this year's esteemed winners and finalists, please reach out to Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.