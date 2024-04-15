Magna Announces Date for Q1 2024 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY – MAY 3, 2024
8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510210737
   
DIAL IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
Participant Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-715-9871
1-646-307-1963
9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 10, 2024
Toll-Free Dial-In:
Toll Dial-In:
Conference ID:
 1-800-770-2030
1-609-800-9909
9829976
   


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com     905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com              905-726-7108


