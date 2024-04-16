ZeroOutages Launches Bundled LEO Satellite Net Featuring Integrated Sophos Industry-Awarded Managed Internet Security

Los Angeles, CA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroOutages, a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, proudly announces the global launch of its groundbreaking bundled Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Internet service, combined with integrated Sophos industry-awarded Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Internet security solutions.

This pioneering offering from ZeroOutages marks a significant advancement in the realm of satellite-based internet connectivity. Leveraging the latest advancements in LEO satellite technology, ZeroOutages has engineered a solution that not only delivers high-speed internet access but also ensures uncompromised security with the integration of Sophos’ renowned internet security suite.

The partnership with Sophos, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity, underscores ZeroOutages’ commitment to providing comprehensive and robust solutions to its customers. By integrating Sophos’ industry-awarded internet security features directly into its bundled LEO Satellite Internet service, ZeroOutages empowers businesses and individuals globally with a seamless, reliable, and secure internet experience, even in the most remote locations.

Key features of ZeroOutages’ Bundled LEO Satellite Internet with Integrated Sophos Industry-Awarded Internet Security include:

High-Speed Connectivity: ZeroOutages’ LEO Satellite Internet offers blazing-fast internet speeds, enabling users to stay connected and productive regardless of their geographical location. Global Coverage & Global Deployment: With a constellation of LEO satellites in orbit, ZeroOutages ensures global coverage, delivering internet access to even the most remote and underserved regions. Integrated Security: By incorporating Sophos’ industry-awarded internet security suite, ZeroOutages provides robust protection against cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and more, safeguarding users’ data and privacy. Seamless Integration: The integration of Sophos’ security features into ZeroOutages’ bundled service ensures seamless deployment and management to even the most stringent and highly-regulated industries; minimizing complexity and operational overhead for businesses of all sizes. Reliability and Redundancy: ZeroOutages’ redundant LEO satellite infrastructure guarantees uninterrupted connectivity, offering businesses and individuals peace of mind, even in the face of network disruptions or outages.

Commenting on the launch, Daren French, VP, of Business Development at ZeroOutages, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil our Bundled LEO Satellite Internet with Integrated Sophos Industry-Awarded Internet Security to the global market. This groundbreaking solution represents a paradigm shift in the way businesses and individuals access the internet, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and security, regardless of their location. With our integrated offering, customers can enjoy the benefits of high-speed satellite internet connectivity without compromising on security, empowering them to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

For more information about ZeroOutages’ Bundled LEO Satellite Internet with Integrated Sophos Industry-Awarded Internet Security, visit [website].

About ZeroOutages: ZeroOutages is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, specializing in high-performance SD-WAN, SASE, and secure internet access services. With a focus on reliability, security, and simplicity, ZeroOutages empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve seamless connectivity and digital transformation. For more information, visit ZeroOutages.com.

