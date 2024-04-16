DNA Plc: Change in the Executive Team

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 APRIL 2024 10:00 am (EEST)



DNA Plc’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and member of the Executive Team, Ville Virtanen (eMBA, B. Eng.), will leave his position and his seat in DNA's Executive Team on 30 April 2024 to join DNA’s parent company Telenor, the Norwegian telecommunications group. In his new role, he will serve as SVP Nordic Technology Transformation of Telenor Nordics, which is Telenor's umbrella organization in Nordics region.

The search for a new CTO for DNA will start immediately.

Mr. Virtanen has more than 20 years of experience at DNA. Before taking the role of CTO in autumn 2021, he was heading the Core and IP Networks unit.

"Over the past years, Ville's extensive knowledge of various network technologies has been the key to DNA's development of its technical capabilities, for example transition to the era of high-speed 5G in its mobile networks. At the heart of Ville's actions has always been the question of which technical solutions enable the best customer experience. It is great that Ville's Finnish expertise can now be benefit more widely in the Nordic region," says Jussi Tolvanen, CEO of DNA.

"I am extremely grateful for these years as DNA's CTO and for my decades of service at DNA. The constant, rapid evolution has been mutual. The company's overall straightforward approach can be seen in the way, how quickly the results of the work are put into practice. My warmest thanks go to the entire technical organisation for our years together so far. Our cooperation will certainly continue in the future," says Mr. Virtanen.

