COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 28 - 16 April 2024

On 15 March 2024, the Annual General Meeting decided to reduce DFDS A/S’ share capital by nominally DKK 13,239,620 from DKK 1,172,631,560 to DKK 1,159,391,940 by cancelling 661,981 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 each.



Today, the share capital reduction has been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the share capital reduction, the share capital amounts to DKK 1,159,391,940 divided into 57,969,597 shares of nominally DKK 20.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

Attachment