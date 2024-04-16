Machine Learning Chip Global Market Report 2024: Strong 46% Compound Annual Growth Rate Forecast, with Market Forecast to Reach $53.17 Billion in 2028

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning Chip Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The machine learning chip market size has grown from $8 billion in 2023 to $11.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increase in data volume, expansion of cloud computing, growth of consumer applications, diversification of chip types, and government initiatives.

The machine learning chip market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years, reaching $53.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.33%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time analytics, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), the growth of edge AI, a heightened focus on security, and the increasing adoption of AI and ML in various industries for analytics purposes. Major trends expected during this period include advancements in AI and ML algorithms, the development of advanced robotics, integration with neuromorphic computing, advancements in material science for AI applications, and progress in quantum computing for enhanced computational capabilities.





The increasing number of cyberattacks is expected to drive the growth of the machine-learning chip market in the future. Cyberattacks involve the deliberate exploitation of computer systems, networks, or technology-dependent enterprises to cause damage, disruption, or gain unauthorized access. Machine learning chips enable the use of machine learning algorithms to continuously analyze data, detect patterns, and make accurate predictions to mitigate potential cyber threats. For example, in 2022, SlashNext Inc., a US-based cybersecurity company, reported a 61% increase in phishing attacks compared to 2021, totaling 255 million detected incidents. Therefore, the growing threat of cyberattacks is fueling the expansion of the machine-learning chip market.



Major companies in the machine learning chip market are concentrating on developing new products, particularly system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, to enhance their profitability. SoC in machine learning chips refers to an integrated circuit that combines hardware components such as processors and memory with specialized software for machine learning tasks on a single chip. For example, in January 2022, Silicon Laboratories Inc., a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company, launched two SoCs and a software toolkit tailored for edge AI and machine learning. These chips feature AI accelerators, wireless connectivity, low power consumption, and support for Matter and Zigbee protocols, along with ample flash capacity. The toolkit assists developers in creating AI algorithms using these SoCs and Simplicity Studio.



The primary types of machine learning chips include graphics processing units (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), central processing units (CPU), and others. GPUs are specialized circuits for rapid memory manipulation to accelerate image processing. Various technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC), system-in-package, and multi-chip module are used in these chips, catering to industries such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), information technology and telecom, media and advertising, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Chip Type: Graphics Processing Unit(GPU); Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA); Central Processing Unit(CPU); Other Chip Types.

By Technology: System-On-Chip (SoC); System-In-Package; Multi-Chip Module; Other Technologies

By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Information Technology And Telecom; Media and Advertising; Retail; Healthcare; Automotive; Other Industry Verticals.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $53.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled:

Amazon

Apple

Alphabet

Samsung Group

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Edgecore Networks Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Cambricon Technologies Corporation

SiFive Inc.

GreenWaves Technologies

Graphcore Limited

Innovium Inc.

Syntiant Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ah3r3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment