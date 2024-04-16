FDY-5301 Drug Research Report 2024: An Elemental Reducing Agent Containing Sodium Iodide for Which Faraday has Obtained a Method of Use Patent Protection in 7MM - Insights and Forecasts 2019-2032

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDY-5301 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"FDY-5301 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FDY-5301 market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.



Drug Summary



FDY-5301 is an elemental reducing agent containing sodium iodide for which Faraday has obtained a method of use patent protection in major markets worldwide. Preclinical studies of FDY-5301 have demonstrated its ability to reduce cardiac and skeletal muscle injury. Phase I data have demonstrated no signs of toxicity in healthy subjects. A Phase II trial of FDY-5301 in treating reperfusion injury following a STEMI demonstrated the treatment was well-tolerated and provided encouraging signals of potential efficacy in minimizing cardiac damage.



In May 2022, Faraday Pharmaceuticals enrolled the first patient in its Iocyte AMI-III study - a Phase III clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of FDY-5301 in reducing CV death and heart failure in anterior STEMI patients undergoing primary percutaneous intervention (PCI). The study aims to enroll approximately 2,300 anterior STEMI patients across 150 centers in North America, Europe, and Israel. The trial is being conducted under a special protocol agreement with the US FDA. The study, if successful, would support a regulatory submission for marketing approval.



FDY-5301 Analytical Perspective

In-depth FDY-5301 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



FDY-5301 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence FDY-5301 dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to FDY-5301 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of FDY-5301 in myocardial infarction.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of FDY-5301 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the FDY-5301 in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of FDY-5301?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to FDY-5301 in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the FDY-5301 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of FDY-5301 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to FDY-5301 for myocardial infarction?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. FDY-5301 Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. FDY-5301 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of FDY-5301 in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of FDY-5301 in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of FDY-5301 in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of FDY-5301 in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of FDY-5301 in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of FDY-5301 in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of FDY-5301 in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of FDY-5301 in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of FDY-5301 in Japan for myocardial infarction



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



