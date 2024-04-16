Olpasiran (formerly AMG 890) Drug Research Report 2024: A Small Interfering RNA Designed to Lower the Body's Production of Apolipoprotein - 7MM Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Olpasiran Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Olpasiran (formerly AMG 890) is a small interfering RNA designed to lower the body's production of apolipoprotein (a), a key component of Lp (a) that has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events.



In November 2022, the company presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase II OCEAN (a)-DOSE study of olpasiran in adults with elevated lipoprotein (a) [Lp (a)] levels (>150 nmol/L) and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022, and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The company is currently conducting a Phase III trial with data expected by 2027.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of olpasiran for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of olpasiran for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence olpasiran dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to olpasiran and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of olpasiran in myocardial infarction.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of olpasiran from 2028 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the olpasiran in myocardial infarction.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of olpasiran?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to olpasiran in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the olpasiran development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to olpasiran for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of olpasiran for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of olpasiran in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to olpasiran for myocardial infarction?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

2. Olpasiran Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

5. Olpasiran Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Olpasiran in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Olpasiran in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Olpasiran in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of Olpasiran in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of Olpasiran in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of Olpasiran in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of Olpasiran in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of Olpasiran in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of Olpasiran in Japan for myocardial infarction



