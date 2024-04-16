Pelacarsen (TQJ230) Drug Research Report 2024: 7mm Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032 - An Investigational Antisense Medicine Designed to Reduce Apolipoprotein(a) in the Liver

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pelacarsen Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Pelacarsen Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about pelacarsen for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the pelacarsen for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the pelacarsen for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the pelacarsen market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.



Drug Summary



Pelacarsen (TQJ230), also known as IONIS-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, and TQJ230, is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a), or Lp (a) - a very atherogenic and thrombogenic form of LDL. Elevated Lp (a) is recognized as an independent genetic cause of coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease.

Currently, there is no effective drug therapy to significantly lower elevated levels of Lp (a). Lp (a) levels are determined at birth; lifestyle modification, including diet and exercise, does not impact Lp (a) levels. Even patients who can control their LDL-C remain at high risk of cardiovascular events if they have high levels of Lp (a).



Pelacarsen is being developed for patients at significant risk of CVD because of their elevated Lp (a). Pelacarsen is the first drug in clinical development designed to selectively and robustly inhibit the production of Lp (a). As per the company's Q3 2022 investor presentation, Novartis plans filing as well as data readouts of pelacarsen in 2025.



Pelacarsen Analytical Perspective

In-depth Pelacarsen Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of pelacarsen for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



Pelacarsen Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of pelacarsen for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence pelacarsen dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to pelacarsen and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of pelacarsen in myocardial infarction.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of pelacarsen from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the pelacarsen in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of pelacarsen?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to pelacarsen in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the pelacarsen development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to pelacarsen for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of pelacarsen for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of pelacarsen in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to pelacarsen for myocardial infarction?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Pelacarsen Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Pelacarsen Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Pelacarsen in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Pelacarsen in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Pelacarsen in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of Pelacarsen in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of Pelacarsen in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of Pelacarsen in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of Pelacarsen in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of Pelacarsen in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of Pelacarsen in Japan for myocardial infarction



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2856jn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.