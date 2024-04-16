Japan CL2020 Drug Research Report 2024: A Product Based on Muse Cells Currently Progressing with Clinical Trials for 6 Indications - 7MM Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan CL2020 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"CL2020 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about CL2020 for myocardial infarction in Japan. A detailed picture of the CL2020 for myocardial infarction in Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CL2020 for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CL2020 market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in Japan, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.



Drug Summary



CL2020 is a product based on Muse cells (multilineage-differentiating stress enduring cells), which were discovered by a group of scientists led by Professor Mari Dezawa of Tohoku University. The product is currently progressing with clinical trials for six indications (acute myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction, epidermolysis bullosa, spinal cord injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], and acute respiratory distress syndrome [ARDS] related to SARS-CoV-2 infection). Meanwhile, Life Science Institute Tonomachi Cell Processing Center obtained a license for manufacturing regenerative medicine products in July 2019 and is preparing to launch products to the market.



Based on the results of Phase I/II exploratory clinical trial, Life Science Institute started a confirmatory Phase II/III clinical trial for CL2020 in patients with ST-elevation AMI in December 2019. The trial is being conducted in Japan.



CL2020 Analytical Perspective

In-depth CL2020 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of CL2020 for myocardial infarction in Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



CL2020 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of CL2020 for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CL2020 dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to CL2020 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CL2020 in myocardial infarction.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CL2020 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CL2020 in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CL2020?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to CL2020 in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CL2020 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to CL2020 for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of CL2020 for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of CL2020 in Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to CL2020 for myocardial infarction?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. CL2020 Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. CL2020 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CL2020 in myocardial infarction

5.2. Japan Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CL2020 in the Japan for myocardial infarction



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



