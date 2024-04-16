Global Private LTE Market Size To Exceed USD 14.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 10.46%

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Private LTE Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.46% during the projected period.





Private long-term evolution (LTE) is a cellular network system that provides personalized network services independent of carrier. It is made up of hardware, mobile core software, subscriber identification module (SIM) cards, and network orchestration software that can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of an individual or an enterprise. Private LTE makes use of localized micro towers and small cells to improve connectivity, modify applications, and reduce network latency. Furthermore, significant growth in the global telecommunications industry is one of the key factors driving the market's upbeat outlook. Private LTE improves bandwidth and data transfer speeds, avoiding unstable internet connections during video and audio calls. Additionally, widespread product adoption in smartphones and smart home devices, such as security alarms, connected city streetlights, smart waste management, and wearable fitness and health trackers, has boosted market growth. Other factors expected to drive global private LTE market growth include increasing demand for wireless networks across organizations and widespread product adoption in the medical industry to improve communications between healthcare systems. However, one of the major obstacles confronting the global private LTE market is spectrum allocation and regulatory complexity. The implementation of private LTE networks necessitates access to specific radio frequencies. Adoption of private LTE networks is frequently hampered by the high initial deployment costs associated with developing dedicated infrastructure.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Private LTE Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Technology (FDD & TDD), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Application (Public Safety, Logistics & Supply Chain Management and Asset Management), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The technology (FDD & TDD) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global private LTE market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the component, the global private LTE market is categorized into technology (FDD & TDD), and services (managed services and professional services). Among these, the technology (FDD & TDD) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global private LTE market during the projected timeframe. FDD and TDD are the two main duplexing methods used in private LTE networks, and they work together to meet a wide range of communication requirements across industries. FDD provides separate uplink and downlink channels, allowing for simultaneous two-way communication, whereas TDD assigns the same frequency band to both uplink and downlink in a time-division manner. The technology segment's dominance highlights the significance of FDD and TDD technologies in providing dependable, low-latency, and high-performance connectivity for private LTE networks.

The public safety segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global private LTE market is categorized into public safety, logistics & supply chain management, and asset management. Among these, the public safety segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period. Public safety applications, such as emergency services, first responder communications, and critical infrastructure protection, have emerged to be important drivers of LTE network adoption. The nature of public safety operations necessitates secure, reliable, and resilient communication networks, and private LTE offers a tailored solution to meet these critical requirements.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the projected timeframe

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the projected timeframe. Several factors contribute to the rapid growth of private LTE in North America, including early adoption of advanced technologies, significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure, and widespread implementation of private LTE across industries. The region's leadership is most visible in sectors such as public safety, manufacturing, and logistics, where private LTE networks play an important role in enabling secure and high-performance communication for mission-critical applications.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Europe is allocating 5G spectrum. Private LTE is expected to expand as the European government builds network infrastructure. The European Government's Private LTE requirements require high-quality outdoor and indoor cellular connectivity, allowing for a light regulatory environment and potentially encouraging private LTE adoption in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global private LTE market are LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, ARRIS International Limited, Sierra Wireless, Future Technologies, LLC, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics, Verizon Communications, Casa Systems, and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Nokia announced a five-year partnership with Ice to provide high-capacity equipment, including 5G massive MIMO that supports all frequency bands. Under this agreement, the company will update approximately 3,200 base stations and deploy 3,900 new base stations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global private LTE market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Private LTE Market, By Component

Technology

FDD

TDD

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Private LTE Market, By Application

Public Safety

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Global Private LTE Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



