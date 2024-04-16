COVID-19 Drug Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights on 400+ Companies and 400+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 400+ companies and 400+ pipeline drugs in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



COVID-19 - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the COVID-19 pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and COVID-19 treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth COVID-19 commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, COVID-19 collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve COVID-19.

COVID-19 Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the COVID-19 report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



COVID-19 Emerging Drugs



REGN-COV2: Regeneron PharmaceuticalsREGN-COV2 Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab; REGN10933 + REGN10987) is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. To develop REGN-COV2, Regeneron scientists evaluated thousands of fully-human antibodies produced by the company's VelocImmune mice, which have been genetically modified to have a human immune system, as well as antibodies identified from humans who have recovered from COVID-19. The two potent, virus-neutralizing antibodies that form REGN-COV2 bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the virus's spike protein, which diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and protects against spike variants that have arisen in the human population

Bucillamine: Revive TherapeuticsBucillamine, a cysteine derivative with two thiol groups, has been shown to be 16 times more potent as a thiol donor in vivo than NAC.2 The drug is non-toxic with high cellular permeability. The basis of the clinical study will analyze if Bucillamine has the potential, via increasing glutathione activity and other antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, to lessen the destructive consequences of SARS-CoV2 infection in the lungs and attenuate the clinical course of COVID-19.



Mupadolimab (CPI-006): Corvus PharmaceuticalsMupadolimab (CPI-006) is an antibody that possesses dual properties: binding to CD73, which may reduce its suppression of the immune response via the adenosine pathway; and activating B cells, which may result in increased antibody production to antigens and the generation of memory B cells to extend protection.



VERU-111: Veru Inc.Sabizabulin is a cytoskeleton disruptor which by causing microtubule depolymerization has both anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity and could be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by disrupting its intracellular transport along the microtubules. Microtubule trafficking is critical for viruses to be transported, replicated, assembled, and released from the cell. In addition, microtubule depolymerization drugs that target the "colchicine binding site" of microtubules, like sabizabulin, also have strong anti-inflammatory effects, including the potential to treat the cytokine release syndrome (cytokine storm) and septic shock induced by the SARS-CoV-2 viral infection that is associated with high COVID-19 mortality rates.



Sarconeos (BIO101): BiophytisSarconeos (BIO101) is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Based on results from cellular and animal studies, it is believed that Sarconeos (BIO101) stimulates biological resilience through activation of the MAS receptor and may have the potential to improve muscle function and preserve strength, mobility and respiratory capacity in various age-related and muscular wasting conditions.



Leronlimab: CytoDynLeronlimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeted against the CCR5 receptor found on T lymphocytes of the human immune system. It is being investigated as a potential therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.



Tocilizumab: Hoffmann-La RocheActemra/RoActemra (Tocilizumab) is being developed by Hoffmann-La Roche in phase III stage of development for the treatment of Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia. Actemra/RoActemra is an anti-IL-6 receptor biologic approved to treat moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults. The IL-6 protein triggers the body's immune and inflammatory response to fight infections. But, in the case of those patients where their immune system overreacts, inhibiting IL-6 could keep the body from attacking itself.



In Mar 2020, Roche received Chinese approval for the use of the drug to treat patients developing severe complications from Covid-19.



The new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial will be conducted in alliance with the US Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). It will assess the safety and efficacy of Actemra in combination with standard of care compared to placebo.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing COVID-19 drugs?

How many COVID-19 drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of COVID-19?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the COVID-19 therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for COVID-19 and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Uni-Pharma Kleon Tsetis Pharmaceutical Laboratories S.A.

TC BioPharm

Syntax for Science, S.L

Shaperon

Renibus Therapeutics

Quercis Pharma

Pharmenterprises

Pharmamel S.L.

Orpheris

OPKO Health

Oncotelic Inc.

Notitia Biotechnologies Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Inotrem

Grifols Therapeutics LLC

Grifols Therapeutics LLC

Grifols Therapeutics

Grifols Therapeutics

Globavir Biosciences

Genentech, Inc.

FSD Pharma

Faron Pharmaceuticals

Evergreen Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Direct Biologics

Debiopharm

Clene Nanomedicine

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Biotest

BeiGene

Apeiron Biologics

AgelessRx

AbbVie/Apotex

Telios Pharmaceuticals

Rapa Therapeutics

Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Miltenyi Biomedicine

MedRegen LLC

Kiadis Pharma

Kamada

Cellularity Incorporated

Bio-Thera Solutions

3M

Sironax

Pfizer

Oncovir

Ology Bioservices

Neutrolis

NeoImmune Tech

Natureceuticals Sdn Bhd

Medicine Invention

Kiadis Pharma

Grand Medical

Frontier Biotechnologies

Emergent Biosolutions

Codagenix

Cellenkos

AlloVir

Bausch Health Americas

AiCuris

AgenTus Therapeutics

4D Pharma

Key Products

T3 solution for injection

TCB008

Bemiparin

NuSepin

RBT-9

IQC-950AN

Treamid

Melatonin

OP-101

Rayaldee

OT-101

NBT-NM108

Defibrotide

ISIS 721744

Nangibotide

Alpha1-PI

Convalescent anti-SARS-CoV-2 MBT Plasma

GAMUNEX-C

Prolastin

GBV 006

Tenecteplase

FSD201

IFN beta-1a

EG-HPCP-03a

Allocetra-OTS

Pegylated interferon lambda

DB-001

Alisporivir

CNM-ZnAg

Poractant alfa (Curosurf)

Pegylated Interferon-a2b

Trimodulin

BGB-DXP593

APN01

Naltrexone

Interferon beta-1a

TL-895

RAPA-501

Organicell Flow

IMP

MRG-001

KDS-1000

Kamada Anti-SARS-CoV-2

CYNK-001

BAT2020

Povidine iodine nasal swabs

SIR1-365

PF-07304814

Poly-ICLC

ADM03820

NTR-441

NT-I7

Nuvastatic

COVID-19 Therapeutic Biologics - Spike-GM-CSF Protein Lactated Ringer's Injection

K-NK-ID101

STC3141

FB2001

COVID-HIGIV

COVI-VAC

CK0802

Partially HLA-matched SARS-CoVSTs

Virazole

AIC649

agenT-797

MRx-4DP0004

Vaxcelerate





For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5etyc1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.