Motor Neuron Disease Drug Pipeline Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 180+ Companies and 200+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Motor Neuron Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Motor Neuron Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Motor Neuron Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Motor Neuron Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Motor Neuron Disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Motor Neuron Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Motor Neuron Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Motor Neuron Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Motor Neuron Disease.

Motor Neuron Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Motor Neuron Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Motor Neuron Disease Emerging Drugs



Talditercept alfa: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Taldefgrobep alfa (also known as BMS-986089) is a modified adnectin designed to specifically bind to myostatin (GDF-8). Adnectins are an established proprietary protein therapeutic class based on human fibronectin, an extracellular protein that is naturally abundant in human serum. The intrinsic properties of an adnectin align with the properties needed to make a successful drug, including high potency, specificity, stability, and favorable half-life. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.



Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics Pridopidine is an oral investigational drug. It is administered in a small, easy-to-swallow capsule twice daily. Multiple clinical studies have been conducted providing important understanding about pridopidine's safety, mechanism of action, and efficacy. Imaging studies in humans show that pridopidine enters the brain and spinal cord, where it activates a protein called the sigma-1 receptor (S1R). Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.



VM202: Helixmith Co., Ltd. Engensis (VM202) is an innovative gene therapy drug that provides fundamental treatment through tissue regeneration. It is non-viral plasmid DNA product, Engensis, is designed to express recombinant HGF protein in nerve and Schwann cells to promote nerve system regeneration and induce the formation of microvascular blood vessels. Data from previous clinical studies suggest that Engensis is well tolerated and has the potential to provide durable analgesic and/or symptomatic relief in a variety of disease settings. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.



TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics, Inc.TPN-101, is the most potent known small molecule that is inhibitor of LINE-1 reverse transcriptase and has excellent systemic and brain bioavailability with once daily oral dosing. TPN-101, also known as censavudine. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.



GC 101: GeneCradle TherapeuticsGC101 injection is a gene replacement therapy drug based on AAV viral vector. Its structure and administration method are optimized according to the disease characteristics and biodistribution characteristics to achieve safer and more effective purposes. The drug candidate is been developed by GeneCradle Therapeutics. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal muscular atrophy.



VRG 50635: Verge GenomicsVRG50635 is a potent, orally bioavailable PIKfyve inhibitor that improves survival in ALS patient neurons and has shown efficacy in multiple preclinical studies in ALS-relevant models of motor neuron degeneration. VRG50635 is the only PIKfyve inhibitor in clinical development that has been specifically optimized for treatment of central nervous system disorders like ALS, and has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Spinal muscular atrophy.



QRL 201: QurAlis CorporationQRL-201 is a first-in-class precision therapeutic product candidate aiming to restore STATHMIN-2 (STMN2) expression in ALS patients. STMN2 is a well-validated protein important for neural repair and axonal stability and is the most significantly regulated gene by TDP-43 exclusively in humans. Its expression is significantly decreased in nearly all ALS patients and it is the most consistently decreased gene over all sporadic ALS patient data sets. QRL-201 rescues STMN2 loss of function in QurAlis ALS patient-derived motor neuron disease models in the presence of TDP-43 pathology. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Motor Neuron Disease drugs?

How many Motor Neuron Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Motor Neuron Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Motor Neuron Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Motor Neuron Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prilenia Therapeutics

Helixmith Co., Ltd.

Transposon Therapeutics, Inc.

GeneCradle Therapeutics

Verge Genomics

QurAlis Corporation

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Scholar Rock, Inc.

Spinogenix

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Hoffmann-La Roche

Revalesio Corporation

Cytokinetics

Rapa Therapeutics LLC

Q Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

ProJenX

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Knopp Biosciences

MediciNova

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neuropore Therapies Inc

NMD Pharma A/S

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

MaaT Pharma

Key Products

Talditercept alfa

Pridopidine

VM202

Censavudine

GC 101

VRG 50635

QRL 201

ZYIL1

Zilucoplan

Tetramethylpyrazine nitrone

SRK-015

SPG302

SLS-005

SAR443820

RO7204239

RNS60

Reldesemtiv

RAPA-501

Q-Cells

PTC857

Prosetin

PrimeC

Dexpramipexole

MN-166

AMX0035

NPT520-34

NMD670

MYOBLOC

MT-1186

MaaT033

Motor Neuron Disease: Therapeutic Assessment

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Motor Neuron Disease Report Insights

Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Motor Neuron Disease Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

