Global Carbon Black Industry Report 2024-2035: Latest Trends in Sustainable Production, Including Methane Pyrolysis, Recovered Carbon Black (rCB), and Bio-Based Options

The Global Market for Carbon Black 2024-2035 provides valuable insights into the carbon black industry, covering essential aspects such as an overview of different types, including furnace black, sustainable alternatives, and their commercial availability. The report offers a detailed understanding of carbon black properties, manufacturing processes, and diverse market applications.

The report examines the latest trends in sustainable carbon black production, including methane pyrolysis, recovered carbon black (rCB), and bio-based options. It discusses how these eco-friendly alternatives are reshaping the industry and driving innovation. The global market for carbon black is analyzed, with detailed segmentation by type, end-user market, and region. The report identifies growth opportunities in traditional sectors like tires and automotive, as well as emerging applications in 3D printing, energy storage, high-performance plastics, and wearable electronics.

The report provides information on recent market developments, pricing trends, and production capacities. It also includes comprehensive profiles of key players in the carbon black industry, offering insights into their strategies and offerings.

With a focus on specialty and recovered carbon black, this report presents a unique perspective on these high-value segments. It discusses their sustainability aspects, pricing dynamics, and market potential across various applications.

Report contents include:

Carbon Black Overview Types and Properties Manufacturing and Markets Sustainability and Competing Materials Pricing and Forecasts

Specialized Carbon Blacks Methane Pyrolysis Carbon Black Specialty Carbon Black Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Bio-based Carbon Black

Global Market Analysis Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region Traditional and Growth Markets Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Pricing and Production Capacities

63 Company Profiles.

Companies profiled include

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Delta-Energy Group L.L.C.

Enrestec

Epsilon Carbon

LD Carbon

Monolith Materials

Our Carbon

Pyrum Innovations AG

Scandinavian Enviro Services AB

Tokai Carbon

Waverly Carbon

Key Topics Covered:

1 CARBON BLACK OVERVIEW

1.1 Types

1.2 Furnace carbon black

1.3 Sustainable Carbon Blacks

1.4 Commercially available carbon black

1.5 Properties of carbon black

1.5.1 Particle size distribution

1.5.2 Structure-Aggregate size

1.5.3 Surface chemistry

1.5.4 Agglomerates

1.5.5 Colour properties

1.5.6 Porosity

1.5.7 Physical form

1.6 Manufacturing processes

1.7 Markets for carbon black

1.8 Sustainability

1.8.1 Initiatives for furnace black

1.8.2 Tire industry sustainability targets

1.8.3 Methane Pyrolysis

1.8.4 Recovered Carbon Black (rCB)

1.8.5 Bio-based carbon black

1.9 Competing materials

1.10 Pricing and forecasts

2 METHANE PYROLYSIS CARBON BLACK

2.1 Overview

2.2 Sustainability

2.3 Markets and applications

2.4 Pricing

2.5 Market players

3 SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK

3.1 Overview

3.2 Sustainability

3.3 Markets and Applications

3.4 Pricing

3.5 Market players

4 RECOVERED CARBON BLACK (rCB)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Specifications

4.2.1 Consistency

4.2.2 Ash Content

4.2.3 Char Content

4.2.4 Volatile Content and PAH Content

4.2.5 Contaminations

4.2.6 Milling and Granulation

4.2.7 In-Rubber Performance

4.3 Sustainability

4.4 Categories for recovered carbon black (rCB)

4.5 Production

4.5.1 Pyrolysis of End-of-Life Tires (ELT)

4.5.2 Discontinuous ("batch") pyrolysis

4.5.3 Semi-continuous pyrolysis

4.5.4 Continuous pyrolysis

4.6 Markets and Applications

4.7 Pricing

4.8 Market players

5 BIO-BASED CARBON BLACK

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sustainability

5.3 Markets and Applications

5.4 Pricing

5.5 Market Players

6 GLOBAL MARKET FOR CARBON BLACK

6.1 By type (tons)

6.2 By market (tons)

6.3 By market (revenues)

6.4 By region (Tons)

6.5 Global market for Specialty Carbon Black (tons)

6.6 Global market for Recovered Carbon Black (Tons)

6.7 Traditional markets

6.7.1 Tires and automotive

6.7.2 Non-Tire Rubber (Industrial rubber)

6.8 Recent market news and developments, 2021-2024

6.9 Growth markets

6.9.1 3D Printing

6.9.2 Energy Storage

6.9.3 Sustainable Tires

6.9.4 High-Performance Plastics

6.9.5 Filtration Media

6.9.6 Gas Storage

6.9.7 Wearable Electronics

6.9.8 EMI Shielding

6.9.9 Thermal Management

6.9.10 Sensors and Actuators

6.10 Market supply chain

6.11 Pricing

6.11.1 Feedstock

6.11.2 Commercial carbon black

6.12 Production capacities (metric tons)

7 COMPANY PROFILES (63 company profiles)

8 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

9 GLOSSARY OF TERMS

10 REFERENCES

