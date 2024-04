Company Announcement no. 06/2024

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen, April 16, 2024

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, cBrain A/S (NASDAQ: CBRAIN), hereby notifies receipt of information of the attached transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in cBrain A/S.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

Attachments