Global Automotive Fabrics Market Report 2024, with Forecasts to 2029: Key Technologies Include Spacer Fabrics in Car Seat Coverings and Integration of Technical Textiles in Automotive Fabrics

In terms of value, the automotive fabrics market is estimated to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2024 to USD 51.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lightweight materials are prioritized in electric vehicles to optimize battery efficiency and range. Automotive fabrics like polyester help reduce the vehicle's overall weight by providing a lighter substitute for conventional materials like leather or bulky textiles. Also, manufacturers are making an effort to set themselves apart from the competition as the market for EVs expands. Automobile fabrics offer a means of personalization, enabling producers to present distinctive interior styles and visuals that cater to the tastes of customers.







Light commercial vehicles are estimated to be the second-largest vehicle type of automotive fabric market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The market for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) represents a significant segment in the automotive fabric market, standing as the second-largest market after passenger cars. Vans, pickup trucks and utility vehicles are examples of LCVs. They are used for a variety of business applications, including small-scale transportation requirements, tradesman services and the delivery of commodities. The growth is driven by the vital role LCVs play in facilitating business operations and logistics across various sectors, from e-commerce and construction to agriculture and services. The global small and medium-sized business sector is growing, and this is driving demand for effective last-mile delivery and urban logistics solutions. As a result, LCV market is growing gradually, driven by advancements in vehicle design, technology, and sustainability initiatives.



Airbags is projected to register highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



Globally, there is a noticeable increase in demand for the fabrics used in airbags due to the increased focus on automobile safety regulations. The increasing emphasis placed by automakers on improving occupant safety has led to the widespread installation of airbag systems in automobiles. The increased focus on safety, along with the strict regulations requiring enhanced safety systems in cars, has fueled the explosive growth of fabrics used for airbag applications.



North America is projected to be the second fastest-growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the automotive fabrics market.



North America is projected to be second fastest-growing region in the automotive fabric market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to shifting consumer preferences towards cars which are safe and attractive and also has an esthetic look. Automakers have also prioritized lightweight materials, such as innovative textiles, to reduce overall vehicle weight and increase fuel economy due to strict restrictions governing vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency. In addition, the growing popularity of electric cars (EVs) in North America is increasing the need for specialty textiles with improved durability and thermal management capabilities to satisfy the particular needs of EV interiors. All these factors drive the market for automotive fabric in North America.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Safety Measures in Automobiles

Weight Reduction Requirements in Automobiles due to Stringent Regulations on Co2 Emissions

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Restraints

Availability of Substitutes

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Production of Automobiles

Innovative Technological Developments in Automotive Fabrics Industry

Challenges

Stringent Emission Regulations

Case Studies

Acme Automotive Seating Solution

TEX-Tech Industries Emphasize Material Innovation to Meet Stringent Performance Requirements

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Spacer Fabrics in Car Seat Coverings Integration of Technical Textiles in Automotive Fabrics

Complementary Technologies Development of Emerging and Sustainable Technologies Such as Recyclable Microfiber and Bio-based Materials



Companies Profiled

Autoliv

Lear

Toray Industries

Hyosung

Teijin Limited

Indorama Ventures Public Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

Srf Limited

Autoneum Holding

Haartz Corporation

Milliken & Company

Kolon Industries

Glen Raven, Inc.

Martur Automotive Seating System

Acme Mills

Moriden

Tb Kawashima

Katzkin Leather

Navbharat Textile Processors

Parishudh Fibres

Heathcoat Fabrics

Kusumgar Corporates

