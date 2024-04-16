Global Point of Care Diagnostics Analysis 2024: A $43.1 Billion Market in 2028, Driven by Rising Utilization of Novel Immunoassays Techniques and Increasing Usage of Home-Based Glucose Monitoring

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market with Focus on Asia-Pacific: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point of care diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$43.10 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period spanning 2024-2028

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising global healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, escalating stress issues, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising utilization of novel immunoassays techniques.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as inadequate adoption of point of care devices, and stringent regulatory policies. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like involvement of artificial intelligence, increasing usage of home based glucose monitoring system, mobile health care technologies, technological developments, and wearable and implantable devices.



The global point of care diagnostics market by application can be segmented as follows: Glucose monitoring, Hematology Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Coagulation Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Oncology Marker Testing, and Others. In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by glucose monitoring. The point of care glucose monitoring market would grow, driven by type-2 diabetic population.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global point of care diagnostics market.

The major regional markets for the global point of care diagnostics market (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

POC Devices Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Consumers, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $43.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific, Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Point of Care Diagnostics

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 History

1.2 Need of POC Devices

1.2.1 Research and Development in POC Diagnostic Devices

1.3 Types of POC Devices

1.4 Types of POC Tests

1.5 Product categories of POC Diagnostics

1.6 Advantages and Disadvantages



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care Diagnostics Market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Point of Care Diagnostics Market

2.3 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application

3.2.1 Global Point of Care Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Point of Care Hematology Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Global Point of Care Cardiac Markers Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.6 Global Point of Care Coagulation Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.7 Global Point of Care Oncology Marker Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.8 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.5 Latin America



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Escalating Stress Issues

5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.1.5 Rising Utilization of Novel Immunoassays Techniques

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

5.2.2 Increasing Usage of Home-Based Glucose Monitoring System

5.2.3 Mobile Health Care Technologies

5.2.4 Technological Developments

5.2.5 Wearable and Implantable Devices

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Inadequate Adoption of POC Devices

5.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies



6. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Danaher Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwc4n5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment