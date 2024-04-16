Global Dishwasher Market Size To Worth USD 12.65 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.3%

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dishwasher Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.55 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.65 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the projected period.





Dishwashers are a sort of white product that is widely used in both residential and commercial kitchens to clean dishes. In a dishwasher, utensils are cleaned by sprinkling hot water, typically between 45°C and 75°C; colder temperatures are used for more delicate items. The increased popularity of dishwashers in both the residential and commercial sectors is driving up demand for this equipment. Furthermore, shifts in consumer behavior, product accessibility, and technological developments all have an impact on how the dishwasher market develops. The dishwasher market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and the growing use of modular kitchens around the world. One of the main factors propelling the worldwide dishwashing market is the notable change in people's lives, especially in cities. The rate of urbanization is rapidly increasing, and an increasing number of individuals are opting to lead busy, demanding lives. This has led to a paradigm shift in the dynamics of families as more and more search for methods to complete daily duties that require less time and energy. However, many customers might find the initial purchase daunting, especially those in price-sensitive populations or emerging nations, even though time and energy savings have obvious long-term benefits.

Global Dishwasher Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Built-In Dishwasher, Free-Standing Dishwasher), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033).

The built-in dishwasher segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global dishwasher market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global dishwasher market is divided into built-in dishwashers and free-standing dishwashers. Among these, the built-in dishwasher segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global dishwasher market during the projected timeframe. Built-in products typically have more features than freestanding products, including specialized wash cycles, targeted sprays, and multiple spray arms. The growing popularity of modular kitchens is driving the demand for built-in kitchen appliances.

The online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global dishwasher market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the global dishwasher market is divided into multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, and others. Among these, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global dishwasher market during the projected timeframe. Online sales are growing in popularity because they offer a wide selection of products, competitive prices, and an easy way to compare products.

The residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the dishwasher market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-use, the global dishwasher market is divided into commercial, and residential. Among these, the residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the dishwasher market during the estimated period. Growing home appliance penetration is anticipated to be a key development driver. It is projected that changing lifestyles and growing sanitation awareness will fuel household demand for the product.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global dishwasher market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global dishwasher market over the forecast period. This is as a result of a sizable clientele. Growing awareness of cleanliness is one of the primary factors driving regional growth. China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India are important markets. The quick integration of international brands into the economies of South Asia, especially China, has resulted in an expansion of Asia Pacific's product line. Chinese local producers have responded to the specific needs of the Chinese market by introducing a variety of locally made goods. For instance, Haier Group Corporation's 45- and 60-inch Hybrid series dishwashers are made especially for Chinese kitchens.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global dishwasher market during the projected timeframe. The European market is expanding due to factors such as increasing urbanization, busy lives, and a shift in attitude toward convenience. As families prioritize time efficiency more and more, dishwashers become indispensable appliances. Furthermore, stringent water and energy-saving regulations in Europe promote the adoption of efficient, eco-friendly dishwashing products. Leading businesses in the industry are always coming up with new features and innovative technology to meet these demands.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dishwasher market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Arçelik AS, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Miele Group, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Haier introduced the Jingcai dishwasher. It can hold up to 109 dishes at once, has partitions for washing and quick drying, and an Auto Dry intelligence door opening. It safely cleans and sterilizes dishes, removing microorganisms and food residues while consuming less water, conserving energy, and protecting the environment.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global dishwasher market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type

Built-In Dishwasher

Free-Standing Dishwasher

Global Dishwasher Market, By Distribution Channel

Multi-Branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Others

Global Dishwasher Market, By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Global Dishwasher Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



