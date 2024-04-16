Company Provides 2024 Results of Operations

Company Generates $29.2 Million in Sales on 9-Month Transition Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced its results of operations for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023. The Company has historically reported on a March 31 fiscal year end and transitioned to a December 31 fiscal year end with the Transition Period Annual Report released today.

“We are pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the Company’s financial results of operations,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine. “Overall, we saw a broadly weakened retail environment for much of 2023, with the Christmas retail season being marginally improved relative to the 2022 season. The backdrop of a potential recession, inflation and high interest rates played a large role in overall retail sentiment.”

“Despite these headwinds, we saw a number of positive developments. We saw increased demand for our higher-end products, particularly our WiFi enabled products that sold very well. We also saw music subscription sales increase 35% year over year. We saw real strength in our best, highest-margin offerings, and this is where we intend to drive growth and profitability in the future.”

“We see the karaoke market further separating into two very distinct sub-markets. First, there are the competitors that deliver technology-enabled, sophisticated products that command a higher average sales price. Then there are the more promotional, less-proprietary offerings that are price-driven. We are systematically driving our product mix towards the higher-end, higher-margin end of this spectrum.”

“Together with our strategic partners at Stingray, we are focused on driving consumers to a best-in-class product, coupled with an industry-leading content app. Our newest version app has been rebuilt from the ground-up to support direct integration into our karaoke devices, automotive infotainment systems, and smart TVs. Our goal is to leverage Stingray’s world-wide, industry-leading digital music library to extend our karaoke hardware into more devices and more applications. Our consumer strategy remains to leverage strong product placement through our retail partners with a recurring revenue model that leverages our brand, our market share, and our technology going forward,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Results of operations are summarized as follows:

Revenues: Net sales for the nine-month transition period ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $29.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $6.7 million (18.7%) from approximately $35.9 million for the same period in 2022 (unaudited). We experienced a decrease in net sales to four of our five major customers in the Transition Period in 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 (unaudited). The two largest single declines in sales by customer were Amazon and Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club elected to reduce the number of products it carried during the Christmas retail season, whereas Amazon experienced across the board decreases in all product lines. Among the Company’s top 5 accounts, only Costco experienced significant growth, which was primarily attributable to approximately $3.0 million in new business from new business with Costco Canada.



Net sales for the nine-month transition period ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $29.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $6.7 million (18.7%) from approximately $35.9 million for the same period in 2022 (unaudited). Gross Profits: Gross profit for the Transition Period in 2023 was approximately $6.2 million, or 21.2% of net sales, compared to approximately $8.4 million, or 23.5% of sales for the same period in 2022 (unaudited). This represented a decrease of approximately $2.2 million or 26.6%.



The overall decrease in net sales accounted for approximately $1.6 million of the decrease. The remaining decrease in gross profit margins was the result of a 2.3% percentage point decrease in gross margins. The decrease was entirely due to an approximate $1.8 million non-cash impairment to inventory recorded during the Transition Period in 2023. Excluding the negative impact of this impairment, gross margins improved to 27.4% for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 23.5% for the same period in the prior year (unaudited). This improvement was largely attributable to the increase in higher margin sales of newer streaming technology karaoke machines as percentage of total sales.

Gross profit for the Transition Period in 2023 was approximately $6.2 million, or 21.2% of net sales, compared to approximately $8.4 million, or 23.5% of sales for the same period in 2022 (unaudited). This represented a decrease of approximately $2.2 million or 26.6%. Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were approximately $12.3 million for the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $10.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The approximately $2.3 million increase was primarily due to $0.9 million in increased advertising expenses paid during the period. The Company took a more aggressive approach to direct-to-consumer marketing in anticipation of a challenging retail environment. The remaining $1.4 million increase in operating expenses was almost entirely attributable to one-time, non-recurring expenses. First, the Company spent $0.9 million on the launch of its hospitality concept, which has been discontinued. The Company also incurred $0.4 million in expenses related to the closure and outsourcing of its logistics operations formerly in Ontario, CA. Lastly, the Company also incurred $0.2 million in one-time accounting expenses and $0.2 million in one-time advertising expenses with its former parent, Ault Alliance. Excluding the expenses detailed above, all other operating costs decreased $0.2 for the nine-months ended December 31, 2023 due to strict cost control measures.

Total operating expenses were approximately $12.3 million for the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $10.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Net Income: The Company reported a net loss of $6. 4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year.



About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 6,703,000 $ 2,895,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $174,000 and $166,000, respectively 7,308,000 2,075,000 Accounts receivable related parties 269,000 239,000 Inventory 6,871,000 9,085,000 Returns asset 1,919,000 555,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,000 351,000 Total Current Assets 23,206,000 15,200,000 Property and equipment, net 404,000 633,000 Operating leases - right of use assets 3,926,000 561,000 Other non-current assets 179,000 255,000 Total Assets $ 27,715,000 $ 16,649,000 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,616,000 $ 1,769,000 Accrued expenses 2,614,000 2,266,000 Refund due to customer 1,743,000 - Customer prepayments 687,000 583,000 Reserve for sales returns 3,390,000 900,000 Other current liabilities 75,000 99,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 84,000 509,000 Total Current Liabilities 16,209,000 6,126,000 Other liabilities, net of current portion 3,000 104,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,925,000 88,000 Total Liabilities 20,137,000 6,318,000 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,418,061 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 3,184,439 issued and 3,167,489 outstanding at March 31, 2023 64,000 32,000 Additional paid-in capital 33,429,000 29,822,000 Subscriptions receivable - (6,000 ) Accumulated deficit (25,915,000 ) (19,517,000 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 7,578,000 10,331,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 27,715,000 $ 16,649,000





The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Nine Months Ended Years Ended December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Sales $ 29,198,000 $ 39,299,000 $ 47,512,000 Cost of Goods Sold 23,008,000 30,090,000 36,697,000 Gross Profit 6,190,000 9,209,000 10,815,000 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 3,717,000 3,442,000 3,589,000 General and administrative expenses 8,616,000 9,465,000 7,157,000 Total Operating Expenses 12,333,000 12,907,000 10,746,000 (Loss) Income from Operations (6,143,000 ) (3,698,000 ) 69,000 Other (Expenses) Income Gain on disposal of fixed assets 44,000 - - Gain - related party - - 11,000 Gain from extinguishment of PPP loan forgiveness - - 448,000 Gain from Employee Retension Credit Program refund - 704,000 - Gain from settlement of accounts payable - 48,000 339,000 Loss from extinguishment of debt - (183,000 ) - Interest expense (299,000 ) (479,000 ) (580,000 ) Total Other (Expenses) Income, net (255,000 ) 90,000 218,000 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (6,398,000 ) (3,608,000 ) 287,000 Income Tax Benefit (Provision) - (1,030,000 ) (57,000 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (6,398,000 ) $ (4,638,000 ) $ 230,000 Loss per Common Share Basic $ (1.32 ) $ (1.65 ) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (1.32 ) $ (1.65 ) $ 0.14 Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic and Diluted 4,864,540 2,811,872 1,614,506 Diluted 4,864,540 2,811,872 1,623,397





The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS