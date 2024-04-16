Global Smart Factory Market Report 2024-2029: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Segment Set to Dominate Market in 2024

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Smart factory market is expected to grow from USD 100.6 billion in 2024 to USD 164 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.3%. The global smart factory market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. With a focus on automation, data exchange, and real-time analytics, smart factories enhance manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Factors such as the rising demand for intelligent manufacturing, advancements in IoT and AI, and the pursuit of operational excellence contribute to the market's expansion. The integration of smart technologies across industries propels the market forward, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to optimize processes and improve overall productivity on a global scale.







The Industrial 3D printing segment is experiencing robust growth in the market. The Industrial 3D printing sector is experiencing rapid growth within the smart factory market. Its integration enhances manufacturing efficiency, reduces production costs, and allows for complex, customized designs. As smart factories continue to evolve, the adoption of Industrial 3D printing is expected to surge, driving innovation, flexibility, and scalability in modern manufacturing processes. This transformative technology is poised to revolutionize the industrial landscape by fostering agile and intelligent production ecosystems.



Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is experiencing robust growth in the smart factory market. As industries increasingly embrace Industry 4.0, MES plays a pivotal role in optimizing production processes, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring real-time data management. The demand for smart manufacturing solutions continues to rise, driving the adoption of MES to streamline operations and enable intelligent decision-making, contributing to the overall expansion of the smart factory market.



Oil and gas sector is experiencing substantial growth within the smart factory market. This expansion is propelled by the integration of advanced technologies such as automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. Smart factories play a pivotal role in elevating operational efficiency, optimizing production processes, and facilitating real-time monitoring in the oil and gas industry. This synergy promotes streamlined operations, predictive maintenance, and enhanced decision-making capabilities, contributing to a significant upward trend in the industry's presence within the smart factory market.



The automotive industry's integration into the smart factory market has experienced exponential growth, leveraging advanced technologies like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), automation, and data analytics. Smart factories in the automotive sector optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, and ensure higher quality outputs. This synergy has led to streamlined manufacturing, reduced downtime, and increased overall productivity, marking a transformative shift towards more intelligent and connected production systems within the automotive industry.



Asia Pacific region has witnessed remarkable growth in smart factories, leveraging advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and robotics. Governments and industries are increasingly investing in digital transformation, enhancing manufacturing efficiency, and embracing Industry 4.0 principles. The integration of intelligent systems, data analytics, and automation has propelled the smart factory landscape, fostering innovation and competitiveness across diverse sectors. As a result, the Asia Pacific region continues to experience a significant surge in the adoption and expansion of smart manufacturing facilities, driving economic development and technological advancements.



The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the Smart factory market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Analysis of Key Drivers (Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and cost reduction in production operations, Increasing demand for industrial robots, Rising demand for technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence in industrial environments), Restraints (Requirement of significant capital investments, Security risks associated with cyber-physical systems), Opportunities (Emergence of 5G technology in smart factories, Growing number of developments in wireless sensor networks and their adoption in smart factories), Challenges (Interoperability between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), Vulnerability to cyberattacks).

Detailed insights on research and development activities and new product launches in the Smart factory market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Smart factory market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Smart factory market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart factory market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart factory market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co., Siemens, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OMRON, Endress+Hauser, FANUC, WIKA, Dwyer Instruments, Stratasys, 3D Systems Corporation among others in the Smart factory market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $100.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $164 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global





Executive Summary

Industrial Sensors Segment Estimated to be Largest in 2024

MES Segment Estimated to Dominate Market in 2024

Oil & Gas Process Industry Estimated to Lead in 2024

Medical Devices Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Factory Market - Increasing Use of Automation in Manufacturing to Boost Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions

Smart Factory Market, by Component - Industrial 3D Printers Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Smart Factory Market, by Solution - MES Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Smart Factory Market, by Process Industry - Oil & Gas Process Industry Estimated to be Largest in 2024

Smart Factory Market, by Discrete Industry - Automotive Discrete Industry Estimated to be Largest in 2024

Smart Factory Market, by Country - Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency, Optimizing Resources, and Reducing Costs in Production Operations

Increasing Demand for Industrial Robots

Rising Demand for Technologies Such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Environments

Restraints

Need for Significant Capital Investments

Security Risks Associated with Cyber-Physical Systems

Opportunities

Emergence of 5G Technology in Smart Factories

Advancements in Wireless Sensor Networks and Integration into Intelligent Manufacturing Facilities

Challenges

Interoperability Between Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT)

Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Case Study Analysis

Elopak Installs Fully Aseptic Filling Machine for Gable Top Packaging with Robust Pneumatics from Emerson Aventics

MP Equipment Joins Hands with Rockwell Automation Safety Consultants to Re-Evaluate Design of Protein Portioning Machine

Mollart Engineering Selects Procter Smart Factory's Enclosed Guards to Install in Its Machine Tools

Technology Trends

Key Technologies Artificial Intelligence Augmented Reality IoT

Complementary Technology 5G Digital Twin Predictive Maintenance

Adjacent Technology Blockchain Smart Energy Management Edge Computing Predictive Supply Chain Cybersecurity



Companies Profiled

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Fanuc Corporation

Wika

Dwyer Instruments

Stratasys

3D Systems, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Krohne Messtechnik

Azbil Corporation

Vega Grieshaber

Danfoss

Kuka AG

Triditive

Roboze

Softgripping GmbH

Zivid

Enersis Suisse AG

Inxpect S.P.A.

Inuitive

Eartex Ltd (Eave)

Canaria Technologies

Fuelics

Ultimaker

Nano Dimension

Deep Learning Robotics

Pick-IT N.V.

Onrobot A/S

