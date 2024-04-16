Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Report 2024: A USD 34.7 Billion Predicted Market by 2034, with CAGR of 18% During 2024-2034

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size was estimated to be USD 5.24 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.75% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of developing trends in molecular biology and genomics, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, rising prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, and partnerships and collaborations.







Targeted therapies are in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of genetic abnormalities, cancer, and chronic diseases. Treatment for particular genetic defects can be personalized with antisense and RNA interference therapies. The ability to customize antisense and RNAi medicines for each patient could result in more focused and efficient medical interventions. For instance, Regulus Therapeutics and Pfizer announced in January 2024 that they will be working together to develop and market RG6042, an experimental microRNA inhibitor intended to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



By technology, the antisense RNA segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the increased recognition of its precision in targeting specific genes, advancements in delivery technologies, and successful outcomes in clinical trials across various therapeutic applications. For instance, Biogen and Alnylam partnered in February 2024 to develop and market ALN-HTT02, an experimental RNA interference treatment for Huntington's disease. Additionally, the RNA interference segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding scope of therapeutic applications, continuous technological advancements, and a robust pipeline of RNAi-based drug candidates demonstrating promising results in preclinical and clinical studies.



By application, the neurodegenerative disorders segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, coupled with a growing understanding of the genetic factors contributing to these disorders and the successful development of targeted RNA-based therapies.

Additionally, the genetic disorders segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding genetic disease landscape, advancements in precision medicine, and the development of novel antisense and RNAi therapeutics targeting specific genetic mutations associated with rare and common genetic disorders.



By route of administration, the intrathecal injections segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to its targeted delivery to the central nervous system, which is crucial for treating neurodegenerative disorders, and advancements in drug delivery technologies enhancing the efficacy of therapeutics administered via this route. For instance, in February 2024, Biogen and Roche Holding AG partnered to develop and market ALN-HTT02, an experimental RNA interference treatment for Huntington's disease. Additionally, the subcutaneous injection segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its convenience, patient-friendly administration, and advancements in formulation technologies, making it an attractive and accessible option for the delivery of antisense and RNAi therapeutics.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of these therapies in mainstream medical practices, growing patient access, and the establishment of specialized treatment centers focusing on the administration and management of antisense and RNAi therapeutics. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported encouraging outcomes from a Phase 2 clinical trial of IONIS-HTT001 for Huntington's disease in February 2024.

Additionally, the research institutions segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased collaboration between academia and industry, rising academic interest in antisense and RNAi technologies, and the pivotal role research institutions play in advancing the understanding and development of innovative therapeutic applications.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established pharmaceutical industry, robust research infrastructure, and favorable regulatory environment to support the expansion Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of genetic disorders, increasing investment in research and development, and a growing emphasis on precision medicine and personalized therapies in the region.

