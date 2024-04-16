Global Medical Spa Industry Report 2023-2024 and 2030: Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Spa - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global medical spa market is analyzed in terms of key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, along with their competitive market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The convergence of beauty and medicine characterizes medical spas, with a robust outlook for the beauty industry serving as the foundation for market growth.





Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is estimated at 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR

A global economic outlook is provided alongside an overview of medical spas and their benefits. Recent market activity is also discussed, followed by insights into world brands operating in this sector.



The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 439 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas

Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas

Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era

Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas to Focus on Alternative Health

Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of Herbal Medicines

Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical Spas to Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience: Global Opportunity for Herbal Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases Drives Demand for Skin Treatments at Medical Spas

Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical Spas

Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the Massive Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to Support the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas: Global Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments

Expanding Market for Aesthetic Services Provides a Goldmine of Service Opportunities for Medical Spas: Global Market for Aesthetic Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns

Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

Global Market for Botulinum Toxin in Aesthetics Applications (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Market Growth

Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to Provide Holistic Spa Treatments

Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped Growth Opportunities

Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy

Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas

