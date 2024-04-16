Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

16 April 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under the 2021 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2021 DSBP and PSP were granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.920 per Share being the closing price prior to the date of grant.

NameNumber of DSBP Shares VestingNumber of PSP Shares VestingNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedTotal number of Shares Sold for taxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Executive Directors
Andy Golding33,70925,74410,53628,04231,411
April Talintyre22 93216,1106,59318,41520,627
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech09,0673,7114,2774,790
Jason Elphick07,1962,9463,3953,801
Peter Hindle04,2241,7301,9932,231
Hasan Kazmi07,7013,1533,6334,068
Clive Kornitzer09,8204,0204,6325,188
Lisa Odendaal06,2912,5752,9683,323
Richard Wilson06,2532,5602,9503,303

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Executive Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP
  4. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil25,744
(2) £3.78709412,143
 (3) Nil33,709
 (4) £3.78709415,899
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 25,744
  2. 12,143
  3. 33,709
  4. 15,899


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £45,986.68
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £60,211.01
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personApril Talintyre
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Chief Financial Officer


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP
  4. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil16,110
(2) £3.7870947,599
(3) Nil22,932
(4) £3.78709410,816
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 16,110
  2. 7,599
  3. 22,932
  4. 10,816


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £28,778.13
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £40,961.21
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil9,067
(2) £3.7870944,277
g. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 9,067

(2) 4,277

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £16,197.40
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

h. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


i. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil7,196
(2) £3.7870943,395

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 7,196
  2. 3,395


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £12,857.18
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personPeter Hindle
2. Reason for the notification

j. Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer


k. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil4,224
(2) £3.7870941,993

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 4,224

(2) 1,993



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £7,547.68
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

l. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


m. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil7,701
(2) £3.7870943,633
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 7,701

(2) 3,633



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £13,758.51
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

n. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


o. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil9,820
(2) £3.7870944,632
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 9,820
  2. 4,632


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Ni
  2. Total Sale Price: £17,541.82
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

p. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


q. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil6,291
(2) £3.7870942,968
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 6,291

(2) 2,968

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £11,240.09
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

r. Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer


s. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil6,253
(2) £3.7870942,950

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 6,253

(2) 2,950

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £11,171.93
e. Date of transaction15 April 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick                                                 t: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary         

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.