Right on Brands Announces Major Product Line Expansion via HONEY® Brands

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, today announced a major expansion in its products line offered to Texas consumers. Via its recently formed majority owned subsidiary, California’s Best Products, Inc, the Company will begin marketing the super-premium products of HONEY® Brands throughout its growing network of retailers.



“The addition of HONEY® branded products into our 13 operating dispensaries and into the 12 additional locations we plan to open by year end will allow our customers to acquire what we consider to be the “Best of the Best” hemp-based products available in the marketplace. The product quality, legacy, and marketing presence of HONEY® Brands is legendary across the United States and we could not be more excited to begin receiving products in our stores,” commented CEO Jerry Grisaffi.

Over the coming weeks, the Company will begin announcing specifics of availability of HONEY® branded hemp-based 2018 Farm Bill compliant products, including THC-A hemp pre-rolls, hemp edibles, THC-A vape products and hemp concentrate drinking straws, representing a major expansion of the product line being offered to Texas consumers.

HONEY® Brands has been a pioneer in the development of the hemp and cannabinoid products within not only the California marketplace, but across the United States. Known for its high standards of sourcing the best hemp oil possible, HONEY® Brands emphasizes the diverse profile of cannabinoids and terpenes found within the living hemp plant, which is reflected in the company’s growing list of products offered to the marketplace. More on HONEY® Brands can been seen at www.honeybrands.com.

Mr. Grisaffi continued, “We expect our retail partners, investors and most importantly, our Texas-best consumers to significantly benefit from this new brand effort as we bring these unique, super premium and science-based products to the marketplace. We plan to include HONEY® Brands in our plans for both franchised and company-owned locations as we implement our expansion plans from our 13 locations to our planned 25 locations by the end of this year.”

Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuroscience Research Centers Inc, California Best Products, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expands, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores. The other 3 stores should be operating soon.

About Right on Brands



Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products, smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. Currently, there are 11 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida.

Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company’s expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

To learn more please visit:

https://rightonbrands.com/

www.endobrands.com

www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: mike@rightonbrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date.

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

PLANO LOCATION

601 W. Parker Road

Plano Texas 75023

469-366-9694

EAST DALLAS LOCATION

9585 Scyene Rd Ste J

Dallas Texas 75227

214-7929204

MIAMI LOCATION

10850 SW 104th St

Miami, Florida 33156

786-703-1276

ROCKWALL/HEATH

5739 Horizon Road

Rockwall Texas 75087

214-623-7993

ROCKWALL CENTRAL

316 S Goliad suite 115

Rockwall Texas 75087

469-314-1117

HOUSTON LOCATION

3301 Louetta Rd Ste 109

Spring Texas 77388

713858-3120

ROCKWALL FAR SOUTH

10689 SH 205

Rockwall Texas 75032

Store number coming soon.

FORNEY TEXAS LOCATION

1102 Ranch Road. Suite 218

Forney Texas 75216

972-357-7448

TERRELL TEXAS LOCATION

1442 W Moore # 3

Terrell, Texas 75160

Store number coming soon.



