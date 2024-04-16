Right on Brands Announces Major Product Line Expansion via HONEY® Brands

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, today announced a major expansion in its products line offered to Texas consumers. Via its recently formed majority owned subsidiary, California’s Best Products, Inc, the Company will begin marketing the super-premium products of HONEY® Brands throughout its growing network of retailers.
“The addition of HONEY® branded products into our 13 operating dispensaries and into the 12 additional locations we plan to open by year end will allow our customers to acquire what we consider to be the “Best of the Best” hemp-based products available in the marketplace. The product quality, legacy, and marketing presence of HONEY® Brands is legendary across the United States and we could not be more excited to begin receiving products in our stores,” commented CEO Jerry Grisaffi.
Over the coming weeks, the Company will begin announcing specifics of availability of HONEY® branded hemp-based 2018 Farm Bill compliant products, including THC-A hemp pre-rolls, hemp edibles, THC-A vape products and hemp concentrate drinking straws, representing a major expansion of the product line being offered to Texas consumers.
HONEY® Brands has been a pioneer in the development of the hemp and cannabinoid products within not only the California marketplace, but across the United States. Known for its high standards of sourcing the best hemp oil possible, HONEY® Brands emphasizes the diverse profile of cannabinoids and terpenes found within the living hemp plant, which is reflected in the company’s growing list of products offered to the marketplace. More on HONEY® Brands can been seen at www.honeybrands.com.
Mr. Grisaffi continued, “We expect our retail partners, investors and most importantly, our Texas-best consumers to significantly benefit from this new brand effort as we bring these unique, super premium and science-based products to the marketplace. We plan to include HONEY® Brands in our plans for both franchised and company-owned locations as we implement our expansion plans from our 13 locations to our planned 25 locations by the end of this year.”
Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states.
About ENDO Brands:
ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuroscience Research Centers Inc, California Best Products, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expands, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores. The other 3 stores should be operating soon.
About Right on Brands
Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products, smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. Currently, there are 11 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida.
Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company’s expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.
To learn more please visit:
https://rightonbrands.com/
www.endobrands.com
www.endodispensaryrowlett.com
email: mike@rightonbrands.com
Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528
