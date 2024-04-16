Design 1st Engineers the Self-Organizing Lūp, Bringing Modern Innovation to the Everyday Charging Cable

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design 1st , one of the most prolific full-service product design-engineering firms across North America, has helped design and develop the Lūp Cable , the magnetic, self-organizing charging cable engineered to bring performance and functionality to the everyday charging cable.

Easy to coil and store, Lūp represents a significant leap forward in charging cable design and technology, with its combination of magnet technology, superior flexibility, and strength that address the common pain points experienced with traditional cables.

"We recognized the inherent frustrations users face with traditional charging cables - from tangled messes to easily damaged wires. Our goal with Lūp was to address these pain points head-on and provide a solution that offers both practicality and durability,” said John Hanna of Lūp Cable. “Through close collaboration with Design 1st, we were able to seamlessly translate this vision into a reality, ensuring Lūp not only meets but exceeds user expectations."

From Concept to Market in 3 Months

Design 1st was tapped to design and develop a novel charging cable to redefine cable management without sacrificing power and performance. Adhering to their custom-tailored integrated process, Design 1st focused on the key attributes of the charging cable, ensuring ease of use and exceptional electrical performance. By leveraging innovative engineering techniques and the knowledge of material science, Design 1st collaborated closely with Lūp to bring the Lūp cable to life, offering users a seamless charging experience unlike any other.

With Design 1st providing the electrical engineering expertise for the cable design, the Lūp magnetic charging cable swiftly transitioned from concept to reality, becoming available for purchase on Amazon just three months after kickoff. This rapid development underscores the agility and efficiency of the collaboration between Design 1st and Lūp in delivering a seamless charging solution to consumers.

"Design 1st's partnership with Lūp demonstrates our commitment to delivering successful production-ready, marketable solutions at every stage of product development," says Donovan Wallace, Vice President Electronics Engineering at Design 1st. "There’s more engineering work here than you might think. It is not simply a bunch of random wires encased in plastic. Our collaboration with Lūp showcases the meticulous attention to detail and expertise that goes into crafting an innovative charging cable that truly simplifies the user experience."

Lūp reimagines the charging cable experience, eliminating the frustration of tangled and unruly cables. Magnetic attraction makes Lūp easy to coil and stow, self-organizing with a flick of the wrist, ensuring it stays perfectly coiled until needed again.

Compact and lightweight, Lūp is the ideal travel companion, neatly stowed in your bag or pocket, ready for use whether you are headed to the airport or the coffee shop.

Key Features and Benefits of Lūp:

Lightning-Fast Charging : Lūp provides up to 60W of power, ensuring quick charging for your phone, tablet, or laptop.

: Lūp provides up to 60W of power, ensuring quick charging for your phone, tablet, or laptop. Extreme Flexibility and Strength : With up to 240 ultra-fine strands per wire and a braided design using 96 high tensile fibers, Lūp offers both extreme flexibility and astonishing magnetic force, setting new standards for durability and functionality.

: With up to 240 ultra-fine strands per wire and a braided design using 96 high tensile fibers, Lūp offers both extreme flexibility and astonishing magnetic force, setting new standards for durability and functionality. Proprietary Magnet Technology: Lūp’s internal magnet, crafted from a novel blend of rare earth particles suspended in a proprietary elastomer, combines fierce magnetic attraction with remarkable pliability.



About Design 1st:

Design 1st is one of the most trusted full-service product design firms across North America, with over 25 years of expertise, 1,000 products developed, and 130 client patents assigned across a wide range of industries. As a design partner to innovative companies from Startups to Enterprises, the firm leverages core competencies in human behavior, industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing setup. Design 1st has helped clients transform their physical ideas into commercialized hard goods products across a variety of industries.

Media Contact:

Kent Borden-Ha

Firecracker PR for Design 1st

(888) 317-4687 ext. 708

kent@firecrackerpr.com