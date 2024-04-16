Aqua Security Achieves New Heights in Channel Revenue

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced another consecutive year of exceptional channel growth. The company continues to build on its momentum and solidify its position as the go-to leader for service providers and partners in cloud native security. The services-led approach of the Aqua Advantage program, led by Jeannette Lee Heung, Senior Director, Global Channel & Alliances and a distinguished 2024 CRN Channel Chief , has been instrumental in driving this upward trajectory.

Under Lee Heung's leadership, Aqua Advantage experienced impressive growth in 2023. The partner pipeline was the fastest growing pipeline within Aqua, and channel-driven revenue grew to over 80% of Aqua’s overall revenue. In addition, Lee Heung expanded Aqua’s channel team and strengthened relationships in key European markets, including the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

“In 2023, Aqua made substantial strides in its partner program,” said Lee Heung. “We prioritize quality strategic partnerships over quantity. Our collaborations with esteemed partners such as PwC, Accenture, GuidePoint Security and evoila showed strong growth in solutions development and contributed to a highly active pipeline this past year.”

Aqua Advantage goes beyond a product-centric approach, aligning technology, consulting services, and customer needs to help partners reach their goals and drive their company forward, faster. By prioritizing enduring partnerships and positioning partners as trusted advisors, Aqua helps its partners streamline their needs.

In the past year, Aqua Advantage significantly enhanced sales and technical training, leading to over 200 Aqua Certified Sales and Technical accreditations. This investment empowered partners with the necessary resources to efficiently deploy and manage Aqua’s technology on a broader scale, even for customers with limited staff or skill sets. Aqua further invested in the channel organization by adding headcount, and elevating MDF investments and market development activities globally.

“Enablement is a critical piece in the cloud native journey,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Vendor Relations at GuidePoint Security, an Aqua Security Partner. “As organizations continue to prioritize cloud native technologies, our partnership with Aqua Security can help our joint customers with the acceleration of their cloud transformations.”

Looking ahead in 2024, Aqua’s partner program will focus even more on driving strong customer outcomes through advisory and consulting services delivered by partners.

Aqua’s channel successes are further recognized by CRN, which named Aqua a 2024 Cloud 100 and 2024 Security 100 company, in addition to including Aqua Advantage in its 2024 Partner Program Guide .

