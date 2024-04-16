Global Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market Size is Expected To Hold a Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR Of 13.8%

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the projected period.





Artificial intelligence (AI) will dominate the next industrial revolution. Artificial Intelligence will transform all sectors of the economy. Artificial intelligence presents a wealth of opportunities for the domains of forensic science, which are vital to criminal investigations. forensic science has been used to help with criminal investigations and the dispensing of justice to those who have been harmed. Thanks to recent technical advancements, forensic scientists can now use artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to aid in their investigations. Thanks to its ability to provide more accurate evidence analysis and speed up the identification process for suspects, artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to revolutionize the area of forensic science. However, another significant challenge to the market is the forensic science community's unwillingness to move from their current system to an AI-operated one that requires less human participation. Moreover, a major barrier to the market is the lack of industry standards for AI models. Because healthcare data is often unstructured and differs across different businesses, it is difficult to construct dependable and widely applicable AI solutions. Every one of these issues limits the use of AI solutions in the healthcare industry because of the severe market limitations they impose.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), By Application (Voice Recognitions, Image Recognition, Fingerprints Recognition, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The machine learning (ML) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of the technology, the global artificial intelligence in forensic science market is segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision. Among these, the machine learning (ML) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe. Forensic investigators are responsible for collecting and analysing data to reconstruct events. Because individuals engage with each other so frequently daily, machine learning allows researchers to utilize a range of algorithms to conduct more productive and efficient studies. Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence.

The fingerprints recognition segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence in forensic science market is segmented into voice recognitions, image recognition, fingerprints recognition, and others. Among these, the fingerprints recognition segment is witnessing significant growth over the anticipation timeframe. Certain fingerprints have been claimed to be difficult to scan or recognize due to skin problems, damaged fingerprints, scars, or limited fingerprint surface areas. Additional challenges include outdated, cropped, poor quality, and damaged fingerprint images. So the fingerprints recognition is fuelling the market growth in the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Growth in the market for AI-based technologies in North America is being driven by factors such as aging populations, changing lifestyles, increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, increasing demand for value-based care, and growing awareness of the applications of these technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Favorable government regulations encouraging and assisting healthcare providers and organizations to swiftly use artificial intelligence (AI) technology are one of the primary factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global artificial intelligence in forensic science market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, SciCorp Laboratories, Illumina, GE HealthCare, QIAGEN, LGC, NMS Labs, SPEX Forensics, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Finland Oy, Global Forensic Technology Industry Scope, and Others.

Recent Developments

On March 2024, Kairo Media is excited to announce the launch of "AIMEE," a ground-breaking new feature on the DMH Forensics website. In this professionally trained GPT chat, visitors can interact in real time with a subject-matter expert whose expertise is meant to address questions concerning advanced forensics with a post-graduate level of understanding.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market, Technology Analysis

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market, Application Analysis

Voice Recognitions

Image Recognition

Fingerprints Recognition

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Forensic Science Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



