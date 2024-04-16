GeneType Clinicians’ Adoption Growing - Sales up 5-Fold Year on Year

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to share the company’s latest milestones along with our clinical adoption of the Company’s groundbreaking geneType Risk Assessment Tests routinely across 12 states in the United States and nationally in Australia.



The geneType team has achieved clinical proof of concept in key markets including general practice, oncology, and gynecology with repeat sales in each of these markets.

Increasingly clinicians are realising the importance of genetic screening for disease, particularly in at risk patients. The ability to “know” a patient’s risk provides clinicians with an opportunity to offer a greater standard of care and more closely monitor those at risk. Clinicians embracing and offering geneType to patients have tended to be:

Early adopters

Comfortable with new technology

Focussed on offering patients the best available care; and

Comfortable with explaining results to patients.

Clinical adoption of geneType is now in more than 12 US States, Canada and nationally in Australia. Commercial tests received for the 6 months ending March 31, 2024 increased 543%, when compared with the same period last year, demonstrating the company is well on a pathway to profitability. This adoption and clinical utility demonstrate clinicians’ commitment to offering an improved standard of care to patients and willingness to adopt new technology into clinical practice. The ability to identify and predict a patient’s risk of cancer empowers clinicians and patients, providing actionable insights into individuals' threat of developing disease, enabling personalized surveillance resulting in early detection, improved patient outcomes and a potential reduction in healthcare costs.

The geneType test is powered by combining cutting-edge genetic analysis and clinical factors with state-of-the-art AI and machine learning techniques to offer clinicians unparalleled insights into patients' risk of disease.

Rockville Maryland based Dr Carolyn Young, a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, commented: “There are two common misconceptions in breast cancer risk. Firstly, women think they are at low risk because they have no family history and secondly if they find out they are at high-risk there is nothing they can do about it. In both cases this is incorrect; family history accounts for only about 10-15% of breast cancer risk, the balance, 85-90% is sporadic and non-hereditary. By knowing your risk there are number of things a patient can do to decrease that risk, including changes to lifestyle, increased screening such as breast MRI in conjunction with mammography and finally, risk reducing medications. Using the geneType breast cancer risk assessment test I can help my patients understand these risks and deploy a range of actions to improve outcomes for them.”

The growing rate of patient and clinical adoption and increasing sales can be attributed to several key factors:

Patients are increasingly understanding the benefits of genetic screening, its ability to predict certain cancers before symptoms arise, allowing for earlier interventions, personalised medicine, introduction of preventative measures, family planning and potentially better outcomes. Overall genetic testing offers patients peace of mind and empowers them to take better control of their health.

Doctors are becoming increasingly aware of clinically backed genetic screening technologies that provide detailed information on patients’ risk of developing cancer and other conditions. Even more importantly, clinicians are becoming increasingly confident with using these technologies and offering them to patients - providing early disease detection, actionable results, and the ability to offer patients personalised and superior care.



GENE is positioning as a leader in the field, through:

Comprehensive Support: GENE's dedicated team of experts provides comprehensive support to clinicians, offering training, education, and ongoing assistance to ensure seamless integration of the geneType test into their practice.



Evidence-Based Solutions: GENE is committed to delivering evidence-based solutions that have been rigorously validated through extensive research and clinical studies, instilling confidence in clinicians and patients alike.



Global Reach: GENE's widespread presence across the USA and Australia ensures that clinicians from diverse geographic regions have access to the geneType test, democratizing personalized healthcare and improving patient outcomes on a global scale. Importantly GENE is well advanced in launching geneType in several other important geographical markets.



“Our success in expanding clinician adoption and growth in sales reflects the growing recognition of the transformative potential of personalized medicine,” remarked Simon Morriss, CEO of GENE. “By harnessing the power of geneType, we are empowering clinicians to deliver targeted interventions that improve patient outcomes and drive the future of healthcare forward.”

With the geneType test gaining momentum among across the USA and Australia, GENE remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize healthcare through its constant pursuit in excellence in innovation.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

