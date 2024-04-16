FountainRx Selects Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Software To Enhance Patient Care and Scale Specialty and Infusion Pharmacy Services

BOWIE, Md., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent national provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services, has selected Inovalon's ScriptMed pharmacy management software to support its ongoing growth and expansion. ScriptMed's data visualization and advanced automation will enable FountainRx to deliver an end-to-end experience for pharmacists and patients that streamlines operational workflows, manages complex medication regimens and therapy protocols for accelerated time to therapy, and enables personalized treatment for more cost-effective, quality outcomes.

As FountainRx continues to expand its national presence and capabilities, the accredited provider of specialty pharmacy, infusion, and compounding services needed a cloud-based platform to scale and drive improved operational efficiencies, support strategic initiatives, and provide greater value to pharmaceutical partners and payers. Leveraging both ScriptMed's Specialty and Infusion solutions, FountainRx will automate manual workflows to equip its pharmacists with actionable, data-driven insights to manage patient care, optimize medication management, enhance access to life-saving therapies, and maintain compliance across its specialty and infusion pharmacy network.

"ScriptMed enables us to take a more proactive, data-driven, and digital approach so we can deliver a better experience to the people we serve – patients across the U.S. living with complex health conditions and the providers who manage their care,” said Joseph Huntsman, CEO of FountainRx and Brookwell Infusion. “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care and support, our collaboration with Inovalon helps ensure each patient has access to effective, personalized care.”

ScriptMed is powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform and is the only cloud-native solution designed to meet specialty and infusion pharmacies’ clinical, financial, and operational needs. FountainRx selected the platform for its ability to provide real-time national connectivity to strengthen partnerships with healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Additionally, ScriptMed streamlines and automates tasks to optimize patient onboarding, revenue cycle management, order fulfillment, inventory management, and more, which allows pharmacists to focus on providing patient-centric care experiences.

“Pharmacies today are navigating an evolving landscape where manual, disparate workflows are getting in the way of personalizing patient care experiences,” said Ernie Shopes, President and General Manager of Inovalon’s Pharmacy Business Unit. “FountainRx recognized the need for a scalable, cloud-based solution to streamline workflows. ScriptMed will help them equip pharmacists with data to support a more personalized approach to treatment and improve patient access to specialty therapies nationwide."

For more information on Inovalon's ScriptMed pharmacy solutions, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/pharmacy-cloud/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 82 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 665,000 clinical settings, and 384 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy

FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy is a premier national provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services, dedicated to providing advanced medications, therapies, expert knowledge and support for people living with complex health conditions. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, FountainRx strives to improve health outcomes and ensure a better patient experience. Founded and headquartered in Tennessee, FountainRx holds four accreditations – two by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) in Specialty Pharmacy and Mail Order, and two by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) in Specialty Pharmacy and Compounding (PCAB).

