Qlik Sets the Pace for Real-World AI Business Transformations Across Industries

Empowering Businesses to Embark on AI with Ease, Qlik also Introduces a Rapid-Deployment AI Accelerator



PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), has enabled the integration of AI across industries, driving substantial business outcomes. In its latest effort to make AI more approachable for enterprises at all stages of technological adoption, Qlik announces the AI Accelerator. This service is designed as an initial foray for companies looking to explore the possibilities AI can offer, acting as an entry point into the broader landscape of AI-driven analytics.

The impact of Qlik's AI solutions demonstrates the practical benefits and strategic value of deploying AI on top of solid data foundations.

Healthcare : Appalachian Regional Healthcare utilized Qlik’s AI to predict patient appointment no-shows, realizing $6M in cost savings over two years across 15 clinics by proactively engaging at-risk patients.





: Appalachian Regional Healthcare utilized Qlik’s AI to predict patient appointment no-shows, realizing $6M in cost savings over two years across 15 clinics by proactively engaging at-risk patients. Digital Marketing : RevLocal improved customer retention by 7% through predictive analysis using Qlik AutoML, highlighting the direct correlation between AI application and business growth.





: RevLocal improved customer retention by 7% through predictive analysis using Qlik AutoML, highlighting the direct correlation between AI application and business growth. Financial Services: Integra leveraged Qlik's AI for lead scoring and risk assessment in the loan process, projecting annual savings of over $1M, showcasing AI’s role in enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.



These examples underscore the effectiveness of AI when it is seamlessly integrated with Qlik’s robust data integration and analytics technology, opening opportunities for efficiency, innovation, and improved customer engagement across industries.

"Reflecting on our momentum with customers using AI, we see a pivotal shift towards scalable AI, deeply anchored in strong data foundations," remarks James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. "Successful AI implementations hinge on exceptional data management, a principle driving our strategy and evidenced in sectors from healthcare to finance. Our focus is on enabling businesses to leverage AI effectively, underpinned by quality data, ensuring AI's transformative potential is fully realized."

As industries increasingly recognize the need to integrate AI into their core operations for enhanced decision-making, Qlik customer IndianOil is taking significant strides in this direction. Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries) at IndianOil, elaborating on this proactive approach, said, “Our next step is to go deeper into AI/ML models and work more with refinery operations on process optimization, pricing mechanisms, project monitoring, and CRM. All these processes will utilize Qlik for visualization and insights, enabling us to track KPIs and monitor operations across the organization.”

Qlik’s AI Accelerator, available to new and existing customers, offers a direct path for rapid integration, simplifying businesses' initial forays into AI. Designed for swift deployment within existing Qlik applications, this service allows companies to practically apply and experiment with AI's capabilities in a low-commitment manner. It reflects Qlik's dedication to making AI accessible, helping businesses to demystify AI technologies and explore their potential impact on operations without substantial upfront commitments.

Qlik's AI Accelerator is just one element of a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower businesses at every stage of their data journey. From data integration and analytics to advanced AI-driven insights, Qlik offers a suite of solutions that work together seamlessly, helping businesses to not only understand their current state but also to predict trends and automate decision-making processes.

Attendees at Qlik Connect, held in Orlando, Florida, from June 3-5, will have the unique opportunity to explore the cutting edge of AI innovation. This year's event will feature a panel session with the esteemed AI Council, including Nina Schick, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, Kelly Forbes, and Dr. Michael Bronstein.

Qlik is offering a $100 early bird discount for attendees who register by May 3.

To register for Qlik Connect 2024, visit http://qlikconnect.com.

Attendees purchasing passes to Qlik Connect are eligible for a 10% discount on the AI Accelerator service. To explore how the AI Accelerator can benefit your organization, please contact Christopher Kerr, Senior Director, Solution Sales, at Christopher.Kerr@qlik.com.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.



© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Contact:

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884