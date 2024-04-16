SP Plus Corporation Launches its Bags® Branded Technology at the New Brightline Orlando Station

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, announced a partnership with its subsidiary Bags® and Brightline high-speed rail service. Bags provides luggage handling services along with technology to print luggage tags and tracking of baggage throughout the journey between Orlando International Airport and the downtown Miami station.



The Brightline train is a high-speed, eco-friendly rail service connecting Orlando to Miami, with stops in other south Florida cities, including, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura. It has been in operation for several years in south Florida, and recently opened the final leg to Orlando.

Bags streamlines the departure process for passengers at the Brightline stations by providing unique baggage tags for each passenger that are tracked from acceptance of the bag until it is returned to the passenger upon disembarkation at their final destination. Bags technology includes luggage tag printing and baggage tracking technology, while also managing the labor to handle passenger baggage.

“SP+ collaborated with Brightline to streamline their customer experience,” said Billy Arden, SVP, Bags. “Considering SP+’s creative and innovative technology solutions in baggage handling and labor, along with our proven expertise for efficiently printing bag tags; we worked collaboratively with Brightline to simplify and enhance the customer experience.”

SP+ ( www.spplus.com ) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, higher-speed rail service in America. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Travel and included in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Hot List for the best new ways to travel. Offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road, Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

