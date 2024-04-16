SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Selected as a Key Participating Dealer for Harvest Global’s First Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a securities brokerage company that offers comprehensive financial services primarily to Chinese investors, today announced that Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, its operating subsidiary, has been selected as one of the three participating dealers for Harvest Global’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF in Hong Kong. Harvest Global was one of the just three ETF providers to receive conditional approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) this week to launch spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.



Mr. Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, commented, "We are excited to play a crucial role in the launch of Harvest Global’s first spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF in Hong Kong. This milestone will not only provide investors with new asset allocation opportunities but also reinforces Hong Kong's reputation as a top international financial centre and a hub for virtual assets. As a key participating dealer, we will leverage our expertise in financial products and our deep understanding of the local market to offer the ETF to a broad spectrum of investors and clients. Our partner, OSL Digital Securities, will act as the trading platform and sub-custodian for the ETF. We are committed to providing the highest quality of services to clients and upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and security. Being part of this groundbreaking initiative will position us to attract a wider range of investors and strengthen our position in the virtual asset market.”

The conditional approval, coming just three months after the U.S. introduced similar ETFs which attracted around US$12 billion in investments, marks a significant regulatory advancement for Hong Kong’s aspirations to be a global virtual asset hub. The virtual asset spot ETFs in Hong Kong will also introduce an in-kind subscription mechanism that allows investors to buy into the ETF using Bitcoin or Ethereum directly. This is expected to act as a transformative vehicle for channelling significant investment into the virtual asset space.

About Solowin Holdings

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win.

Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission. Solomon JFZ empowers the company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solomonwin.com.hk