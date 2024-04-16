Mama’s Creations to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2024 after market close on April 24, 2024.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13745400

Webcast: MAMA Q4 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “I am proud of our team for their successes this fiscal year and look forward to sharing our fourth quarter financial results with investors next week. We continue to be impressed by the ongoing demand expansion for prepared foods, seen in both volume and dollar terms. We have now built the muscle memory to deliver repeatable cost improvements while using our strong financial foundation to sustain targeted and profitable revenue growth. Our continued success is made possible by the combined efforts of our employees at every level of our organization. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, we have continued to invest incremental margin improvements – made possible through our strategic CapEx investments – into trade and marketing spend, which we expect will ultimately drive robust topline growth.”

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, May 24, 2024. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13745400. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.