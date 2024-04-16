Saddle West selects CasinoTrac™ CMS

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced a new agreement to replace a competitor’s system with the CasinoTrac™ casino management system, at Saddle West Hotel Casino & RV Resort, in Pahrump, NV.



Executive management at Saddle West expressed excitement about working with CasinoTrac, selecting the CMS because it, “seems like a perfect fit their operations. The a la carte features, security offered through the lightweight server footprint, solid warranties, upgrades, and lifetime licensing set CasinoTrac head and shoulders above the competition.”

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “Thank you Saddle West, we are grateful for being recognized by such a reputable operator.” Hoehne continued, “This is a significant step in our expansion plans, adding an additional operator in southern Nevada. We look forward to a long, beneficial relationship.”

Saddle West Casino will deploy PlayerLINQ™-CasinoTrac’s 6.2” touchscreen player tracking interface, CTLoyalty™ for all patron marketing, promotions administration & management, and slot accounting solutions.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino management systems and software. CasinoTrac is operational in more than 300 casinos, 40 Native American tribes, across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.