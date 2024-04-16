LeaseCrunch Announces Upcoming Webinar on Navigating Lease Changes and Remeasurements in ASC 842

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces its upcoming webinar “Day 2 Lease Accounting: Managing Lease Changes and Remeasurements,” taking place on April 24 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.



This webinar will be presented by Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, and will explore techniques for managing lease changes and remeasurements within the framework of ASC 842. Specifically, attendees will:

Discover Techniques . Dive into practical techniques and strategies for handling lease modifications effectively.

. Dive into practical techniques and strategies for handling lease modifications effectively. See Real-World Examples . Learn from real-life scenarios and case studies to grasp the application of ASC 842 in managing lease changes.

. Learn from real-life scenarios and case studies to grasp the application of ASC 842 in managing lease changes. Gain Confidence. Receive expert guidance and insights to enhance confidence in navigating lease modifications within the ASC 842 framework.



“At LeaseCrunch we are committed to providing valuable insights and tools to navigate the complexities of ongoing lease accounting,” states Vento. “Our goal with this webinar is to deliver practical tips to take the stress out of handling lease modifications so attendees will have the knowledge to manage lease changes and remeasurements with confidence and clarity.”

Registration for the webinar is now available.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is being used by more than 625 CPA firms and 25,000 companies across the United States.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com