Global Oil and Gas Pipes Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities

Global Oil and Gas Pipes Market to Reach $110.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Oil and Gas Pipes estimated at US$71.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Pipeline infrastructure remains integral to the global energy landscape, facilitating the transportation of oil and gas across vast distances. The sector's significance is underscored by the global energy demand and growth trajectory, emphasizing the critical role of oil and gas pipes in supporting the economy. Amidst a dynamic global economic update, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions contribute to the volatility in the oil and gas sector, impacting pipeline operations worldwide.
Despite challenges, pipeline transportation offers myriad benefits, driving widespread deployments and investments in pipeline infrastructure. Various types of pipes are utilized, with different materials and designs tailored to specific industry requirements. Global pipeline development activity is robust, with significant investments bolstering the business case for oil and gas pipes.
Stainless Steel Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$44.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the HDPE Pipes segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The market outlook reflects regional developments influencing the sector, including major projects in Asia-Pacific and Africa. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns hinder pipeline projects' progress.
The Oil and Gas Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
In this competitive landscape, the market share and presence of key competitors in 2023 are analyzed, highlighting their roles in shaping the industry. Recent market activity underscores the sector's dynamism and ongoing developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|617
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$71.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$110.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pipeline Infrastructure Remains a Crucial Part of Global Energy Infrastructure
- Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2022 and 2040
- Oil and Gas Pipes: Critical for Global Economy
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Volatility in the Oil & Gas Sector: A Review
- Global Crude Oil and Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2020 through 2024
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Pipelines
- Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Kazak's Pipelines & Energy Industry
- Myriad Benefits of Pipeline Transportation Drive Widespread Deployments
- Core Benefits of Pipeline Transportation
- Types of Pipes Used in Oil & Gas Industry
- Materials Used in Oil & Gas Pipes
- Types of Oil and Gas Pipes
- A Review of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity
- Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities for Growth of Oil & Gas Pipelines: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2023
- Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case for Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development (in US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023
- A Glance at Select Major Oil and Gas Pipelines Worldwide
- Top Companies Owning Oil Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of Network Length by Company
- Top Companies Owning Gas Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of Network Length by Company
- Asia-Pacific to Witness Major Pipeline Projects
- A Glance at Major African Pipeline Projects
- Global Market Outlook
- Regional Developments Influencing the Market
- US at Crossroads of Fossil Energy
- Europe: Growth Despite Stronger Stance to Oppose Pipelines
- Africa & Middle East: Pipeline Projects Mired Under Uncertainty
- Key Challenges Hindering Oil & Gas Pipeline Projects
- Competition
- Oil and Gas Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
- Growing Focus on Environmental Benefits of Piped Energy Transport to Benefit Demand for Eco-Friendly Pipes
- Rise of Pipelines as an Environmentally Friendly Mode of Energy Transport, Amid Growing Clamor for Sustainability, to Positively Impact Demand Dynamics for Pipes: Lifetime CO2 Emissions from Gas & Oil Pipelines Vs CO2 of Operating Coal-Fired Power Plants (In Million Tons of CO2)
- Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth of Plastic Pipes
- OCTG Pipes Demand in Sync with Oil and Gas Industry Fortunes
- Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
- Plastic Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Natural Gas Transport
- Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline
- Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Pipeline Market
- An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics
- Regional Review
- Global Energy Pipeline Expansion: Pipeline Miles Under Construction and Pipeline Miles Planned by Region (As of 2023)
- Focus on Reducing Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World, a Move that Bodes Well for HSAW Pipes
- Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
- World Average Rig Count: 2015 - 2023
- World Average Rig Count by Region: 2023
- Global Rig Count by Region: Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count for 2023
- Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products
- Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
- New Deepwater Discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico Announced by Operators
- Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
- Technological Developments Lead to Safe and Efficient Pipelines
- Coating Innovations Result in Increased Efficiency
- Demand Rises for Innovative and Advanced Pipeline Solutions to Improve Operating Efficiencies
- Technology Advancements Assist in Making Efficient and Safer Pipelines
- Technologies Transforming Pipeline Infrastructure
- Distributed Acoustic Sensing: A Reliable Pipeline Monitoring Platform for Pipeline Operators
- Intrusion Detection for Pipeline Security
- Need to Minimize Integrity Deterring Issues in Pipeline Operations Drive Demand for Integrity Management Solutions
- Corrosion Prevention Remains High Priority Area in Pipeline Integrity Management
- Pipeline Leak Management for End-to-End Integrity Management
- Acoustic Leak Detection Emerge as a Viable Pipeline Leak Detection Platform
- Strain Gauging Sensors for Monitoring Pipeline Integrity
- Cloud-based Software Solutions: The New ICT Frontier for Pipeline Operators
- Oil and Gas Pipeline Standards and Regulations: An Overview
- Basic Risks of Pipeline Infrastructures
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 101 Featured)
- American Cast Iron Pipe Company
- Arcelor Mittal S.A.
- China Steel Corporation
- ConocoPhilips
- EUROPIPE GmbH
- EVRAZ North America
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco / NOV, Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell P.L.C. / Shell Plc
- Saipem S.p.A
- Subsea 7 S.A.
- TechnipFMC Plc
- TMK Group
- Valourec S.A.
- Welspun Corp Ltd.
