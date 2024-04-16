Crisis Text Line’s Fifth Annual United in Empathy Report Reveals a Year of Increased Anxiety and Stress

New York, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today announced the release of its fifth annual United in Empathy Report, sharing new insights on the state of mental health in 2023. Crisis Text Line analyzed 1.3 million anonymized conversations with people in crisis – the majority under the age of 25 – to uncover the top mental health issues, stressors and coping strategies.

In 2023, anxiety and stress was the most prominent topic of Crisis Text Line conversations as over 1 in 3 texters discussed it. Two years post-pandemic, we are seeing stress and anxiety levels increase again. Anxiety and stress were followed closely by relationships (34%); depression and sadness (30%); suicide (18%); and isolation and loneliness (17%).

In addition, the report shows that self-harm and bullying surged for a third consecutive year. These trends may be related. For example, involvement in bullying, whether as a victim or perpetrator, can increase the risk for both self-harm and anxiety.

“Across 1.3 million conversations last year, our crisis counselors helped our texters through some of their toughest moments, and those conversations tell a compelling story about the mental health epidemic across the country, driven by increasing stress and anxiety,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “With our fifth annual United in Empathy report, we want to shed light on how the mental health of our nation is evolving, so that everyone can better support their family, friends, and communities in their moments of need.”

Last year was filled with a variety of stressful public events in the U.S. and around the world such as political turmoil, interest rate hikes, violent racial and religious attacks and international conflict. However, Crisis Text Line identified that the most common stressors that texters referred to in conversations about anxiety and stress were more related to personal circumstances: family relationships (including parents and siblings), romantic relationships, friendships, adult relationships (involving spouses, children, and family planning), finances and work, school and college, and social media.

The report also highlighted the ways that texters coped when in crisis. For example, texters primarily talked to loved ones, family, friends, and therapists but also listened to music and played video games.

In an effort to learn more about the state of mental health across the country, the United in Empathy report includes analysis for each of the 50 states (plus Puerto Rico) broken down as follows: top issues, sexual orientation, gender, age and race/ethnicity. In addition, the report analyzes texter conversations by race: Asian/Asian American texters, Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine or Hispanic texters, Middle Eastern, North African or Arab texters, Native American, Native Alaskan or Indigenous texters, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander texters, and White texters.

Those seeking free, 24/7, confidential and nonjudgmental mental health support can connect via text, web chat and WhatsApp in English and Spanish. To reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp. You can also text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish.

On a daily basis, Crisis Text Line is seeing strangers supporting strangers during their time of need and helping them find their strength. Individuals who are looking to save and change lives are welcome to join Crisis Text Line’s community of volunteers.

The United in Empathy 2023 Report is available online here.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential and nonjudgmental text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 9 million crisis conversations and trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

Attachments