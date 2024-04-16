Avetta Announces Finalists for the 2024 Avetta Customer Awards

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced the 2024 Avetta Customer Awards finalists. The Avetta Customer Awards celebrate companies and individuals across the globe who have prioritized a culture of safety and sustainability by developing programs that drive improved operational and risk metrics. Winners for North America and EMEA will be announced on May 8 during the annual Customer Appreciation and Awards Dinner at the 2024 Avetta Summit User Conference in Dallas-Fort Worth. APAC winners will be announced at the Sydney Summit in July.



“The Avetta Customer Awards represent the innovators, trailblazers, and visionaries who are committed to building safer, more sustainable, and secure workplaces for everyone,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “With the help of Avetta’s all-in-one contractor risk management platform, this year’s finalists are recognized for reducing their organizations’ risk in areas such as health and safety, increasing ESG initiatives, and more. We could not be prouder to partner with them on their journey.”

These prestigious industry awards are based on objective criteria and judged by internal Avetta safety and compliance experts, as well as external industry executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators. This year’s industry judges included Adele Abrams, safety lawyer; Subena Colligan, EHS coach and consultant; Dustin Hickey, senior vice president, HSE and Industrial Specialty Services (ISS); and Dylan Short, managing director at The Redlands Group.

The finalists and category descriptions are listed below and include the following:

Health & Safety Leader: Companies and programs that have proven safety leadership on a global scale at multiple locations, significant projects, and large operations, resulting in decreased incident rates, improved safety scores, and achieved KPIs.

Client Finalists:

Entergy

LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. (LSPI)

Black Hills Corporation

Aurelia Metals

Verizon

Performance Contractors, Inc.

CEMEX

Rio Tinto (APAC region)

APM Terminals



Supplier/Contractor Finalists:

Brock Canada

Ervin Cable Construction

Priestly Demolition Inc.

Pilbara Traffic Management

Signal USA, LLC

PT Industrial Electric Co.

H.B. Neild Construction

West Country Energy Services

K&A Engineering Consulting

Pilgrim Construction

Risk 360: Companies that have expanded their compliance programs to multiple risk disciplines, such as ESG, sustainability, financial risk, and cybersecurity.

Client Finalists:

BGIS (North America region)

Cushman & Wakefield (EMEA region)

Whitehaven Coal



Supplier/Contractor Finalists:

Elastomers Australia

PTM Pilbara Traffic Management

AmSpec Group

Merrick & Company

ESG Trailblazer: Companies that have made ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) a key piece of their supply chain operations.

Client Finalists:

Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

BGIS (North America region)

Pacific National

Cushman & Wakefield (EMEA region)

Bunzl



Supplier/Contractor Finalists:

Tes-Amm Australia Pty Ltd

AmSpec Group

Railmark Track Works Inc.

Elastomers Australia

Change Makers: Individuals within large organizations who have created meaningful change within their companies through culture transformations, compliance evangelism, thought leadership, and change management programs.

Client Finalists:

Aaron Gerrets | Vertex Energy

Craig Hagan | Yancoal

Flynn Armon-Jones | Cushman & Wakefield (EMEA)

Penny Ovenden | Pacific National

Joshua Schieffer | Duke Energy

Peina Taape | Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC)

Sal Trejo, H&S Manager | Kleinfelder

Tom Stahr, Project Lead | ERM

Supplier/Contractor Finalists:

James Armstrong | AmSpec Group

Azusena Becerra | Haley Industrial Coatings & Linings, Inc.

Jack Poltorak |MSCH

Maurice Johnson | S&H Systems, Inc.

Client-Specific Categories

Operational Excellence Leader: Organizations that have demonstrated the ability to drive operational excellence in supply chain risk management in safety, operational efficiency, and business continuity through risk and compliance programs.

Schneider Electric

LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. (LSPI)

BGIS (APAC region)

IKO

Cushman & Wakefield (EMEA region)

Vertex Energy

Rio Tinto (USA)

Ericsson

FirstEnergy

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC)

QuadReal

Black Hills Energy

Verizon



Premier Partner: Companies that have shown great collaboration and co-innovation in their partnership with Avetta to build industry-leading solutions for the supply chain.

Entergy

Yancoal

BGIS (North America region)

Cushman & Wakefield (EMEA region)

Digital Transformation Innovator: Through API integrations and innovative technology automation, these organizations have led their industries in digital transformation on a global scale at multiple sites and in numerous countries.

Yancoal

Rio Tinto (USA region)

Verizon



Supplier/Contractor-specific Category

Safety Transformation Innovator: By developing new safety systems or overhauling existing processes, these organizations have led their industries in safety transformation.

Brock Canada

Energy Rental Solutions

Pilbara Traffic Management

Procon Mining and Tunnelling

Penn Power Group

Atlantic Enterprises LLC

The 2024 Avetta Summit User Conference, held in Dallas-Fort Worth on May 8-9 at the Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake, will feature case studies, client panels, product updates, best practice sessions, and meetings with Avetta’s senior leadership. Register here to attend.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. When hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

