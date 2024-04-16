Vistar Media Partners with PRODOOH to Bring Programmatic DOOH Advertising to Latin America





NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced a strategic partnership with PRODOOH , the first and largest programmatic OOH media company in Latin America, to bring Vistar’s advertising capabilities to the region. The PRODOOH team of local experts will leverage Vistar’s advanced technology solutions to develop programmatic OOH across Latin America, beginning in Mexico and Brazil, with plans to expand to Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru this spring.

Today, advertisers and media owners can benefit from the following Vistar platforms in Mexico and Brazil:

Demand-side platform (DSP): Vistar’s DSP connects marketers to the largest network of ad space in digital out-of-home (DOOH) . Built to power a programmatic DOOH ecosystem when Vistar first launched, today it’s used by marketers to plan campaigns that leverage hyper-contextual storytelling to capture a better kind of attention. With Vistar’s DSP, marketers across Latin America can now easily incorporate OOH into their omnichannel marketing strategies.

“Teaming up with PRODOOH to bring OOH solutions to Latin America is an exciting stepping stone for Vistar in our broader global expansion plans,” said Eugenie Chen, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at Vistar Media. “Our goal at Vistar is simple – help marketers leverage OOH’s unique ability to motivate and delight, while giving media owners the tools they need to manage their OOH inventory networks efficiently. This partnership aims to do just that, and we couldn’t be more excited to extend our global demand into Latin America, while offering advertising partners around the world more opportunities to reach their audiences in this growing market.”

“We understand there’s a greater need to drive growth of the OOH category across Latin America, and an opportunity to inform buyers and media owners of the immense potential programmatic technology can bring to this channel,” said Roberto L’hopital, CEO & Co-Founder at PRODOOH. “With that, it's become crucial to align ourselves with partners who embody a shared vision for what OOH can do for advertisers, both locally and globally, and how media owners can benefit from opening up their unique inventory to more demand. We bring our partners a deep understanding of the advertising market in Latin America, while Vistar offers us an arsenal of tools and expertise designed to help brands and media owners get the best out of the channel – from campaign strategy to execution to ROI. I can’t think of a better partner than Vistar to embark on this journey with, and look forward to seeing what our two companies accomplish together as we aim to further the adoption of programmatic OOH across Latin America.”

“For us at JCDecaux, it is important to always be at the forefront of the OOH industry, constantly seeking to generate greater value for our clients. Part of this commitment includes forging new synergies that contribute to and enhance the entire experience of advertising in outdoor media. That is why we are deeply excited to announce the successful integration with Vistar Media through PRODOOH, providing greater flexibility and optimization for advertisers, as well as access to the highest quality digital inventory in the country,” said Fernando Garduño, Head of Programmatic at JCDecaux.

“Vistar and PRODOOH’s partnership has unlocked a whole new world of demand for us, and a seamless, central way to extend our premium inventory across campaigns both locally and around the world,” said Tony Azuri, CEO of Out of Home Digital (formerly known as Screencast). “Not only are we no longer limited to advertisers local to Latin America, but our robust inventory network is now connected to demand from global buyers who value pushing boundaries when it comes to their OOH campaigns – from dynamic capabilities, flexible buying experiences, and advanced targeting and measurement solutions – that ultimately deliver stronger, more impactful campaigns across our screens.”

Outdoor ad spend in Latin America is expected to increase to $1.59 billion USD in 2024, demonstrating that more advertisers are recognizing the value OOH media can bring to their wider marketing plans. With programmatic DOOH specifically, advertisers can tap into a new world of benefits at ease – from enhanced audience targeting, higher brand exposure, fast campaign activations, increased flexibility, evidence-based measurement and more.

Reach out today to learn more about Vistar’s partnership with PRODOOH, and how to take advantage of programmatic DOOH in an upcoming campaign.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About PRODOOH

PRODOOH is the first automated digital out-of-home (DOOH) buying platform in Latin America with the largest network of digital screens and the most precise segmentation for over 10 years. This allows advertisers to target specific audiences, utilizing data and technology to optimize advertising campaigns in real time. We offer access to the highest advertising demand, with global operations, dynamic creatives, personalized support, and our own programming team. We have available inventory with a network of over 700,000 screens worldwide and partnerships with major media owners. PRODOOH is a leading platform in the DOOH advertising industry in LATAM and recently expanded to the United States and Europe.

For more information visit: https://prodooh.com/# or follow us on Linkedln .

