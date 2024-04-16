Autonomix Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Catheter-Based Technology for the Treatment of Cancer Related Pain

Patent portfolio with over 100 patents, issued and pending, protects technology targeting a $100 billion market opportunity



Company developing potential breakthrough two-fold technology that can potentially detect problematic neural signals and ablate nerves in one simple procedure for pain management and other indications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. patent 10,143,419 ('419 patent) entitled “Systems and Methods for Treating Cancer and/or Augmenting Organ Function.”

The issued patent is directed to technology including, but not limited to, systems, methods and devices for interventionally treating cancerous tumors and cancer related pain. The Company is initially advancing the development of its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain.

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, commented, “The issuance of this U.S. patent represents a significant milestone for the Company and the ongoing development of our potentially breakthrough technology. We place a high priority on protection of our novel technology and have invested in building a deep patent portfolio of 15 patent families with over 100 patents, issued and pending. We are committed to advancing the development of our technology with the goal of bringing nerve targeted therapy to patients and believe this patent further validates the potential of our technology. In addition to our initial focus on the successful completion of our first in man study for pancreatic cancer pain, a multi-billion dollar market opportunity, we are investigating additional uses for the technology in other high-value indications with unmet needs.”

The Company’s catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

The Company is initially developing its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects. For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

