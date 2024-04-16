Admiral William McRaven to Keynote Applied Net 2024

Chicago, IL., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and Applied Client Network today announced that world-renowned leader Admiral William McRaven will be returning as the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2024. After his memorable keynote at Applied Net 2017, McRaven will return to deliver what’s sure to be another awe-inspiring talk based on his latest book, The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy).

“Year after year, Applied Net has provided attendees with valuable insights and leadership skills to bolster their personal and professional success,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We’re thrilled to welcome Admiral William McRaven back to the Applied Net stage and be inspired once again to be at the top of our game.”

Listed as one of the world’s greatest leaders by Forbes Magazine in 2015 and author of a #1 New York Times bestseller, McRaven is a retired United States Navy four-star admiral who served as the ninth commander of the United States Special Operations Command. In 2011, he received the title “Bullfrog,” an honor given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty. When McRaven retired in 2014, he had 37 years as a Navy SEAL under his belt, leading men and women at every level of the special operations community. He served as Chancellor to the entire University of Texas System in the ensuing four years. During those four decades, Admiral McRaven dealt with every conceivable leadership challenge, including commanding critical combat operations that spanned the capture of Saddam Hussein, the rescue of Captain Phillips, and the successful raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan.

“We are on the cusp of what’s next in insurance and Applied Net 2024 will inspire our industry to think big and equip them with the capabilities they need to succeed in this new era,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are excited to have Admiral William McRaven set this tone for the conference by inspiring attendees with his life lessons that demonstrate the power of coming together to achieve goals and sharing the leadership qualities that separate the good from the truly great.”

Registration is open for Applied Net 2024!

